Sunil Chhetri steps up to "lend ear" inside ISL bio-bubble

The Indian Super League 2021-22 is currently coping up with several breaches in the supposedly secure bio-bubble in Goa. Saturday's clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC was postponed by the league authorities after reported positive cases in both camps. As far as reports are concerned, as many as six ISL clubs are struggling with positive Covid-19 cases.



As a precautionary measure, the players and the staff are isolated inside their hotel rooms, unable to train or socialize. FC Goa played with a depleted squad while Odisha FC was not able to train for an extended period of time due to the several reported positive cases in the bio-bubble.

Several players are voicing their discomfort and the challenges of performing inside the bio-bubble. One of them is Sunil Chhetri, who took to social media in order to express his concerns. The 37-year-old points out the season as being "difficult", the "frustrating" nature of being in the bubble, and how it is a "sacrifice" the players are making to play the game they love.

Here is what the Indian national team skipper had to say:

At 3.00 pm on a game day, the gears begin to switch in anticipation of kick off. Instead, here we are, in our rooms wishing things around could have been better. It's a difficult season. It was always going to be one. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 15, 2022

The Indian National team captain further advised, "Reach out when you need to share, lend an ear to someone who needs to speak. We're all going through the same thing and I just thought it would be nice if we could pick each other up when we need to".

Odisha FC center-back Victor Mongil chimed in and also reiterated Chhetri's sentiments. He talks about how life in the bubble is full of hardships, solitude and makes the players unable to enjoy football.

I totally agree with you mate. Very hard moments, in solitude and that on top of that they are too strict to be able to enjoy how beautiful football is. I put my hand by your side in this initiative and that we can finish this season as well as possible! ✊🏻🔝😉 — Victor Mongil Adeva (@Victor4Mongil) January 15, 2022

Chennaiyin FC forward Lukasz Gikiewicz also responded with a tweet of his own. The striker maintains that nobody can understand the difficulties of being in a bubble apart from the people who are in it. It is definitely not like normal life for the players and it falls on them to keep it together to finish the season well.

no one can understand how hard it is in a bubble without being inside , we don't feel normal life... we have to bring it together to finish the season to the end🤝🤞🏻 — Lukasz Gikiewicz (@gikiewiczlukasz) January 15, 2022

Sunil Chhetri's comments give the fans an insight into how hard it is to stay inside the bio-bubbles. Especially this year where there have been breaches in the secure bubble. One must sympathize with the players who have to contend with the harsh conditions and yet deliver good performances on the pitch.