Who can take forward the legacy of Sunil Chhetri?

Sunil Chhetri, the star of the Indian forward line for more than a decade, has decided to bid farewell to the Indian national football team with one final international game against Kuwait next month.

"Captain Leader Legend," as we call him, has shown immense grit, love, and passion for the sport, which is truly unmatched. He has given everything for the Indian team in his long-lasting 19-year career, but now, after his departure, the question arises: who will now take the leadership in attack for India?

The Bridge is looking at some of those names who can try to fill the gap left by Sunil Chhetri in the Indian forward line.

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Chhangte has emerged as a dominant force in the attack over the last few seasons, showcasing clinical goalscoring prowess and strong wing play. The 26-year-old is the leading goal scorer from India in the ISL for the past two seasons.

Additionally, he has represented the Indian national team in 32 international games, netting seven goals. While primarily deployed on the wings, Chhangte also possesses the ability to pose a threat as a striker.

Lallianzuala Chhangte become first Indian player to score 10 goals in two seasons of Indian Super League, even Sunil Chhetri scored only one time 10+ goals



The best winger of India for a reason 🔥#ISL10 pic.twitter.com/VvbJrlY0Hq — Ashraf ✪ (@Ashraf_FCG) April 29, 2024

Vikram Partap Singh

Vikram Partap is currently emerging as a star in the Indian attacking front, continuously improving his skills and positioning himself as a potential replacement for Sunil Chhetri.

At 22 years old, Partap recently made his debut for India, gaining valuable international exposure at the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar earlier this year. He played a pivotal role in Mumbai City FC's ISL Cup triumph this season

A dazzling month with some 🔝 individual performances 🔥



Vikram Partap Singh’s heroics in March gets him the #ISL10 Emerging Player of the Month 🤩🩵#MCFCOFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/QA79KVvfgj — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 8, 2024

Manvir Singh

Manvir is one of the most experienced strikers for the Indian football team, now tasked with leading this young attacking lineup following Sunil's departure from international football.

Having showcased good form this season, Manvir made a double-digit goal contribution for the ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG for the first time. With 37 matches played for the Indian football team, he has found the back of the net on 7 occasions, adding valuable experience to the squad.

1️⃣0️⃣*



Manvir Singh has 10 goal contribution in 19 games this season.#JoyMohunBagan #MBFT pic.twitter.com/QVQx42mYOX — Mohun Bagan Fan (@MohunBagan_Fan) April 11, 2024

Parthib Gogoi

Parthib, at just 21 years old, has already made a significant impact in Northeast United's attacking lineup this season, emerging as the most dangerous attacker for the team and finishing as the leading goal-scorer.

With 5 goals and 4 assists this season, his impressive performance earned him a maiden call-up to the national team camp for the upcoming FIFA WC Qualifier matches against Kuwait and Qatar. His inclusion showcases the potential and talent he brings to the Indian squad at such a young age.

Indeed, there are several rising forwards like the 20-year-old Gurkirat Singh or Kiyan Nassiri who could potentially lead the Indian attack in the future. However, consistency will be key for them to achieve the level of success that Sunil Chhetri has had throughout his illustrious career.

Chhetri's departure has left a significant impact on the Indian football team, and while it won't be easy for any forward to fill his shoes, they can certainly learn from his experience and strive to continually improve their skills. Taking inspiration from Chhetri's journey can guide them in their own paths towards success.