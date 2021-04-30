Football
Sunil Chhetri shares heartfelt message on COVID crisis in India and assures help
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to social media on Thursday to share a heartfelt message amid the ongoing COVID crisis in India.
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to social media on Thursday to share a heartfelt message amid the ongoing COVID crisis in India. As the country continues to fight the battle against the virus, Chhetri shared he will be using his social media account to help the people in need.
The Covid crisis in India is on the rise as the country has seen a massive surge in cases across the last few days. India saw 3,86,693 new infections and 3,502 Covid deaths on Thursday. This was the ninth consecutive day of 3 lakh plus cases and the third day in a row when deaths crossed the 3,000 mark. Since April 21, cases have crossed the 3-lakh level while over 3,000 deaths are being reported since April 27.
Chhetri's video on Twitter sees him emphasising how the country is going through difficult times with its people enduring pain, suffering, loss which has been tragic for them. He elaborated that the current atmosphere is depressing and tragic, quickly shifted the focus on the positives by mentioning how many people have come forward and helped everyone, from friends, family to strangers in need. The 36-year-old football star added that every citizen of the country has to participate in helping the needy in every way one can.
The Indian football team captain said there are some real-life captains that have been involved in some extraordinary work which gives him hope and motivation. Chhetri added that he wants to join them and will be giving the people access to his social media accounts in an attempt to amplify important information and make sure that the news is being shared with as many people as possible. Fans have responded to Sunil Chhetri Covid message in a heartful way as his Twitter followers were seen responding to the Indian football team captain's post with positive messages.