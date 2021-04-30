Sunil Chhetri shares heartfelt message on COVID crisis in India and assures help

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to social media on Thursday to share a heartfelt message amid the ongoing COVID crisis in India. As the country continues to fight the battle against the virus, Chhetri shared he will be using his social media account to help the people in need.

The Covid crisis in India is on the rise as the country has seen a massive surge in cases across the last few days. India saw 3,86,693 new infections and 3,502 Covid deaths on Thursday. This was the ninth consecutive day of 3 lakh plus cases and the third day in a row when deaths crossed the 3,000 mark. Since April 21, cases have crossed the 3-lakh level while over 3,000 deaths are being reported since April 27.