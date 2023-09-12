Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan to miss Asian Games

With just a week to go, three senior players of the Indian squad - Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan - will not travel to Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games, as their clubs, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, refused to release them for the continental showpiece.

Chhetri, Gurpreet and Jhingan were included in the Indian squad after the Asian Games organiser approved the Indian Olympic Association's request for their late entry put forward by AIFF.

According to a Times of India report, the Indian football federation held a special meeting of the executive committee on Monday to discuss the men's team participation in the Asian Games after several Indian Super League clubs refused to releaser players as the Asiad football schedule clashes with that of ISL, which starts on September 21.

The football event in the Asian Games starts on September 19.

The ISL clubs refused to release their players for national duty on the grounds that the Asiad is not part of the FIFA international window. Football at the Asian Games is a U23 event, with three senior players eligible to feature in the playing XI.

AIFF to hold meeting with ISL clubs

AIFF, in its communication to SAI, even proposed to withdraw the men's team in the face of obstacles. But it was decided to send the team to China to avoid embarrassment.

According to the report, AIFF will also hold a meeting with the ISL clubs with a request to release two players each from their teams. But even if the clubs release two players of their choice, India will face a fresh challenge as IOA will need to make a new application to the Olympic Council of Asia, seeking approval for the rejigged football squad.

The Indian squad will leave for Hangzhou on September 16, and the AIFF and IOA have just five days to get the paperwork done.

The Indian U23 team is currently playing in the Asian Cup U23 qualifiers in China. The team is managed by Clifford Miranda.

Head coach Igor Stimac's availability for the Games depends on how he responds to the rejigged squad.