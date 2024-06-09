The secrets behind Sunil Chhetri's legendary longevity

Sunil Chhetri, the 'Captain, Leader, Legend' of Indian football, has officially hung up his boots, marking the end of an illustrious 19-year career in the national team colors that saw him make 194 appearances for the Blue Tigers. As tributes pour in from around the globe, one question remains: what was the secret behind Chhetri's remarkable fitness and longevity?

A Regimen of rigorous training and discipline﻿

In an interview with GQ India, Chhetri emphasized the uncompromising importance of fitness in his career. "You're already taken out of the equation if you're stepping on a pitch unfit," he stated, emphasizing on the necessity of rigorous training, a balanced diet, proper sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.

Daily routine: A blueprint for success

Chhetri's daily routine was a testimonial to his discipline. His day began early with hydration being a priority; a bottle of water right after waking up helped cleanse his body of toxins. He followed this with a regimen of 50 pushups, suryanamaskar, and reading at least 15 pages of a book daily—activities that nurtured both his physical and mental well-being.

His training sessions focused on speed, agility, and strength—key components of a footballer's physical fitness. Mental fitness was equally important to him. Power naps were a staple in his afternoon routine, ensuring he stayed rejuvenated for later training sessions that often included gym work and core strength exercises at club facilities.

No goal is easy to achieve.

Let alone 94 international ones.



You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri.🇮🇳⚽

Congratulations on a remarkable career! pic.twitter.com/K9QSkcg0e3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2024

Diet and recovery



Chhetri's diet played a pivotal role in his performance and recovery. Recently transitioning to a vegan diet, he acknowledged the challenges in meeting protein requirements compared to a non-vegetarian diet but emphasized the faster recovery times he experienced with his new dietary choices.

Balancing professional and personal life was crucial. Time with family was a priority, and he recognized their role in his mental well-being. Additionally, he maintained a "no mobile phone" policy in the bedroom after 9 PM to avoid sleep disruption, ensuring he got the rest necessary for his demanding schedule.

The power of rest

"I love doing speed training drills and high-intensity workouts," Chhetri revealed to CRED , but he also stressed the importance of rest for recovery. "There are also two major requirements for football. I train six days a week. Taking a day off allows your body to heal, as your muscles need to cool off." He made sure to rest adequately before games and stayed properly hydrated, believing these practices were key to avoiding injuries.

Legacy built on dedication and discipline

Sunil Chhetri's career exemplifies how dedication, discipline, and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle can lead to extraordinary success. His meticulously crafted lifestyle serves as a blueprint for aspiring athletes. The coming generation has a shining example to follow if they wish to walk in the footsteps of this footballing legend.

As the world bids farewell to one of India's greatest sporting icons, the lessons from Chhetri's career will continue to inspire and guide future athletes in their pursuit of greatness.