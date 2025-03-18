'What's wrong if Sunil Chhetri can do the job': Rahul Bheke

The league stage of an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) season, ended last week and now the Indian players have shifted their focus toward the upcoming international break.

Mohun Bagan SG defended their league shield title this season after a dominating second half. However, they faced a good challenge early in the season from the former champions Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC had a six-match unbeaten run, which also included five consecutive clean sheets, to start the season. But after a lean phase in the mid-season, their chances of winning the ISL shield faded away.

One of the key members of BFC, defender Rahul Bheke, spoke to The Bridge and put some limelight on his performance throughout the season and Sunil Chhetri's return to the Indian men's football team.

Not Satisfied but happy': Rahul

The Indian international Rahul Bheke, returning to Bengaluru FC after four seasons, had one of his best ISL seasons in his long career of more than a decade. He has also scored three goals this season.

"I'm happy with my performance so far, as you know this was my season back with BFC. Obviously, not satisfied but happy that I scored a few crucial goals and looking forward to scoring a couple more," said Rahul.

Despite a horrible mid-season, Bengaluru FC bounced back and finished the season in third position with 38 points and confirmed their spot for the ISL playoffs.

"When we started the season, for almost halfway stage we were on top of the table and had a chance of winning the shield," Bheke reflected.

Bengaluru FC lost their track mid-season and were unable to win a single match in six of their matches in January this year. However, the team somehow came back in form to at least confirm their spot in the top three.

"In January the team didn't perform well and we feel disappointed, but we were positive that we will turn things around and reach into playoffs," said Rahul.

"We are now targeting to win these playoff games, before moving to the Super Cup, where we will have a few days to prepare and perform well, but yes, firstly our target is the ISL Cup trophy," he added.

How ISL helps Indian players

The Indian Super League has competed its 11 seasons and it has provided a good amount of game-time to the top Indian players and also helped India to increase the bench strength of the national team.

"Right from the start of the ISL the players are getting better and because of ISL football has developed in India because of the infrastructure and the way the matches are happening," Rahul shared.

"It also helps the young players as they get a chance to share the dressing room with top foreign players and you can see that Indian players are developing by learning from them," he added.

Chhetri's return

One of the shocking turn around from this season was the comeback of Sunil Chhetri to the national side, instead of his retirement announcement last year.

However, it might not be that surprising for some people as Sunil was way ahead of any of the Indian forwards this club season, scoring an impressive 12 goals for Bengaluru FC.

Bheke, who is a teammate of Sunil at BFC, expressed his point of view on this decision and why it is important for the national team.

"When he announced this [his comeback], we talked about it and he asked my views on that," said Rahul. "I told him that yes it's the right decision as currently, you are the one who is scoring the most goals.

"Sunil is currently top of the [goal scorer's] list and it is important for the team. If the coach has asked him to return, then this means the coach needs him and if does the same job for the national team what's wrong in it?," he questioned.