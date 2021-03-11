Sunil Chhetri diagnosed with Covid-19

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bengaluru FC ace confirmed the news via his Twitter handle on Thursday, even as news emerged that the club has signed Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming AFC Cup.



The Indian stalwart has been the only shining light in Bengaluru FC's otherwise disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. Even in a season where he wasn't always at his best, he scored eight times and assisted a further two goals. However, he will now most likely miss the Indian team's training camp in Dubai and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for the friendlies against Oman and the UAE later this month.

In his tweet, Chhetri reiterated the need for everyone to follow the existing protocols surrounding the virus. He also assured fans that physically he feels fine and should be back on the pitch soon enough.