'I hope I can inspire young players to give their best', Sunil Chhetri ahead of his 150th international cap

Sustaining a long career in any sport is a big achievement. But to sustain at the international level in a game as physically demanding as football, is a whole different ball game.

Indian football team's captain and legend Sunil Chhetri is about to enter a very exclusive club when India takes on Afghanistan on March 26 in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers match in Guwahati. It will be his 150th cap for the national team, a feat so far achieved by no one in Indian football.

AIFF to felicitate Sunil Chhetri on his 150th International for the Blue Tigers! #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 23, 2024

Having scored 93 goals and won 11 trophies in 149 appearances so far for the Blues, Chhetri looks back on what has been an illustrious career so far.

"When I started, it never occurred to me that I could play for the country one day" he said. "When you pause and think about it, it’s an unbelievable feat. I think I’m the only one to play 150 games for the country in India. I’m really fortunate that I got such an opportunity", he added.

Chhetri says he has learnt a lot in his 19 year journey with the Indian football team. "I’m more experienced now. I know what works for me and what does not. Also, many of my mistakes on the pitch have made me wiser in hindsight. I think I was more fearless back then" he said.

﻿Chhetri said the coach had a big role in the skipper becoming the player he is today. "I learned a lot as to what not to do as a player on the pitch, and Sukhi Sir has had a massive role in teaching me things. He allowed me to do the things that came naturally to me", he said.

He further added "He helped me understand what serious football is, and with the help of others who came later as well, he had a massive role in turning that little boy in me into a man".



﻿Most memorable game



﻿While Chhetri said there were many difficult matches he has been a part of, he recounts the AFC Challenge Cup held in Myanmar where India missed out on the chance to qualify for the Asian Cup 2015.



"I think the Myanmar game, in particular, we didn’t turn up at all. And what was at stake is exactly why I think it was one of the most difficult games. Not because of the opponents, not for any other reason, but we later realised what an opportunity we missed, if we had carried on, we could have played the Asian Cup in 2015." Chhetri remarked.



Hopes on the upcoming generation﻿



Chhetri hopes his achievement inspires more people to give her best and to follow their dreams. "I just hope that I can inspire young players to give their best and keep going. I’m not very special in a holistic manner. A lot of boys are very talented here, so if you keep working hard, you can have a long career" he said.

He concluded with a word of gratitude to the people who have supported him throughout his career and stood by him during the highs and lows.

"I want to convey my immense gratitude. You may think that how a boy sitting in Uttar Pradesh or Andaman could make a difference for me, but every bit of support I receive counts. And the common thing between us all is that we all want to see Indian Football do well".

Sunil Chhetri is an icon of Indian football and has led by example. As he steps on to the field for what is going to be a historic 150th appearance for Team India, let us all get together in firstly thanking him for all that he has done for the sport and wishing him the very best for all of his future endeavors.