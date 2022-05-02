Sudeva Delhi FC defeats Roundglass Punjab FC in penalties to win JSW Youth Cup U-13

The JSW Youth Cup Under-13 kicked off at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagar, Bellary on the 17th of April, 2022. The country's best residential academies were invited to participate in the tournament which featured the Under-13 teams of FC Goa, Roundglass Punjab FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and the hosts, Bengaluru FC.

The tournament was played in a double league format with the top two finishers in the group stage competing in the final for the Championship while the 3rd and the 4th-placed teams featured in the third-place play-off match. Sudeva Delhi FC led by Uttam Singh, the head coach and Soumya Purkait as team manager emerged as the champions by remaining undefeated in their seven matches.

An electric encounter comes to an end as Sudeva FC pick up the victory in U13 #JSWYouthCup final, on penalties! 💥#WeAreBFC #SFCvRPFC #YouthDevelopment pic.twitter.com/QfTDIBlQSA — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 29, 2022

Sudeva Delhi FC's young gem, Mars Ningthoujam was awarded the Top Scorer award for scoring a total of 9 goals in 7 matches including one hat-trick.

Sudeva Delhi FC defeated the hosts, Bengaluru FC in the very first match of the competition by a scoreline of 3-2. In their second match, Sudeva Delhi FC thumped FC Goa by 7-0. Sudeva Delhi FC's third match was to be played against Roundglass Punjab FC but had to be abandoned due to bad weather and both teams were awarded one point each.

Sudeva Delhi FC took on Roundglass Punjab FC in the finals

In their fourth match, Sudeva Delhi FC defeated Bengaluru FC by a comfortable margin of 4-1. Sudeva Delhi FC went on to defeat FC Goa by 5-2 in their fifth match of the competition. In their final match of the group stage, Sudeva Delhi FC defeated Roundglass Punjab FC by 1-0.



Sudeva Delhi FC finished the group stage as table toppers with a total of 16 points from their 6 matches.

The victorious Sudeva Delhi FC team

Sudeva Delhi FC faced Roundglass Punjab FC in the Final which was attended by Igor Stimac, the Indian National Team Head Coach along with Assistant Coach, Mahesh Gawli and Indian National Team players, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Udanta Singh.



The intense final finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time and the title was decided by a penalty shoot-out. Sudeva Delhi FC emerged as the Champions by defeating Roundglass Punjab FC 4-3 in the penalties. The team completely dominated the tournament by scoring a total of 21 goals in 7 matches.