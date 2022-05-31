Sudeva Delhi FC appoints former India U-17 assistant coach Disha Malhotra Julka

I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC appointed Disha Malhotra Julka as the head coach for their female as they prepare to take part in the Indian Women's League 2023 edition. Disha was also the assistant coach of the Indian U-17 Women's team. Disha had also previously represented the country in the U-19 set-up.



Awarded the Best Female Coach in 2019 for her achievements in the U-15 SAFF Championship 2019, Disha is a UEFA 'C' and AFC 'A' license holder. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management from the University of Michigan and has worked in the past for various football clubs and associations in the US. She has also played football in Italy for a year and in the United States of America for two years in the past.





After breaking the news Disha took to her socials to announce her new role and her feelings related to it.

"Extremely delighted to finally share this news with you all as I turn a new page in my life by joining the renowned football club @SudevaDelhi. Glad to have signed for a club of such huge stature as the Head Coach of Sudeva FC Women's Team. " she wrote.

"Excited to get back on the field, and now in a residential setup, which provides me more time with the girls to train, nurture and mould them into stars that we aspire to create at this football club. To new beginnings!" she added.

The Indian Women's League was created with the vision of providing regular game time to the Indian women who are often deprived of the chance. As more and more teams venture to send their representatives to the league, the tournament succeeds in reducing the gender gap in the sport that is primarily aimed at.