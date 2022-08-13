Subrata Dutta, Larsing Ming are potential candidates for AIFF Presidential Elections

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is under the possibility of a Fifa ban, but the election process has begun.

On Thursday, the Indian Football Association proposed Subrata Dutta as a candidate for the federation's electoral college. Dutta, who served as vice president during Praful Patel's presidency, meets all the requirements for eligibility.

🚨 | The Indian Football Association (Bengal) has nominated its chairman Subrata Dutta for the AIFF presidential election. [TTI] #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/klb1UIKH1r — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) August 13, 2022

Larsing Ming of Meghalaya, whose eligibility was questioned, has also been named by the association. The election will go place on August 28 as determined by the Supreme Court in its ruling on August 3.



The rule states that the returning officer shall compile the final voter list with representation from 36 state organisations and 36 renowned Indian football players.

🚨 | The sports ministry officials had a meeting with FIFA. AIFF acting secretary Sunando Dhar and CoA members were also present. It has been learnt there could be another round of meetings on Monday. FIFA has already voiced displeasure over "third-party interference". [TTI] — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) August 13, 2022

In another development, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal may throw his hat in the ring in the elections for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) slated later this month as a presidential candidate.



The 59-year-old Sonowal, currently holding the portfolio of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Union Council of Ministers and a former Union sports minister, has approached the Assam Football Association regarding a possible nomination for the AIFF polls.