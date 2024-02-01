Sreenidi Deccan faces turmoil as I-League's poor planning hinders club competitiveness

Sreenidi Deccan FC has been hit with a major setback just nine days before their crucial match against NEROCA FC on February 10th. The club received unexpected news that the match, originally scheduled to take place in Manipur, will now be held in Shillong.

However February 11th marks a Sunday when Shillong airport remains non-operational. This leaves the team with the daunting task of a three-hour bus journey to Guwahati followed by a three-hour flight to Hyderabad, with the team landing at 6 PM on the same day.

The focus 🧐 returns to the #ILeague 🏆 as a busy February 🌪️ and a crucial March await the #DeccanWarriors ⚔️



Mark your calendars 🗓️🤩#SreenidiDeccanFC #IndianFootball ⚽ #WeAreSDFC 💪 pic.twitter.com/qAnQcqcL9x — Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) January 22, 2024

Compounding the chaos, a mere two days after this ordeal, Sreenidi Deccan FC is set to face TRAU in a home game. This back-to-back schedule puts an immense strain on the players, testing their physical and mental endurance.



Looking ahead, the team is slated for another away game against Aizawl just three days after the match against TRAU. The relentless fixture changes, coupled with the lack of adequate planning and support, have raised serious concerns among the players, coaching staff, and fans alike.

This abrupt alteration to the schedule highlights a broader issue within the I-League, with many questioning the league's future viability. The haphazard planning and apparent disregard for the logistical challenges faced by the participating clubs contribute to an atmosphere of uncertainty and frustration.

The I-league is set to be back after the international break from tomorrow as Delhi FC is set to face Gokulam Kerala. The game between TRAU FC and Neroca FC, commonly called as the Imphal derby which was set to takes place on February 3rd also stands postponed due to the recent violence in Manipur.