Sreenidi Deccan: Building dreams, one step at a time

Tucked away from the chaos and bustle of daily life in Hyderabad, Sreenidi Deccan is crafting a haven for football. "Trust the process" isn't just a catchphrase here; it's a way of life. Step by step, the team at Sreenidi Deccan Football Club is working tirelessly to turn their vision into reality, and it's evident the moment you step through their gates.

The commitment to the process is showcased as you walk past the office building, where the first-team training facilities stand tall. It's a fully functional training pitch, equipped with everything a player needs after an intense session, from dressing rooms to the coach's office. This is a refreshing sight in Indian football, where many teams still rely on rented facilities.

Main team training facility of Sreenidi Deccan

The club's Chief Football officer, Fabio Ferreira, emphasizes the importance of a long-term vision and the power of taking it one step at a time. Sreenidi Deccan's journey began in 2015. However, the vision to become a professional club didn't fully materialize until 2018 when the political scenario changed, and their commitment deepened.

"I joined the club in 2018, and in March, I came to India for meetings to understand our vision and plan. We started from scratch, we began with a blueprint and then moved step by step. Looking at the long term, our investments and commitment show we're here to stay. We won't make this kind of investment to close it down and move from here next year. We know the landscape of Indian football is uncertain, but our foundation is strong," affirmed Ferreira.

Not just the training facility, the club also boasts their own stadium, welcoming all who enter. To combat the heat during the often unfavourable timings of I-League games, the club has installed a protective roof this season. But that's not all; the stadium now boasts new floodlights, ensuring that kickoff timings can be delayed as much as possible. Behind the stadium, there's a training pitch for the academy and one more is under construction.

Deccan Arena is the home ground of Sreenidi Deccan.

"Our vision has always been to provide a platform for players to develop and reach their highest potential. To achieve this, we needed strategic planning, a team of dedicated people, quality facilities, coaches, and staff. Everything from security to transport and organizing age categories had to be meticulously planned," added Ferreira.

Commercial viability

Commercial viability is a significant concern in Indian football Ferreira continues.

"In India, for football clubs, the main revenue sources traditionally include broadcasting, ticket sales, jersey sales, and player transfers. However, the reality of the Indian market is different from ideal. Broadcasting in India faces its challenges, and ticket sales, especially in places like Hyderabad, can be tricky to increase without the right incentives. For example, we are striving to bring around 2000 people to our games by offering free tickets and transport, as community engagement is essential," Ferreira observed.

"Jersey sales also have room for improvement. Player transfers are not as lucrative as one might expect. Often, player transfer fees barely cover the costs involved. Unlike some international transfers, where clubs make significant profits, this is not the case here. We invest heavily in coaching and development," he stated.

Sreenidi Deccan is working to engage the local community, offering free tickets and transport to attract fans. They understand that the young generation of football enthusiasts will be the future consumers of the sport, and they are planning for this eventuality.

"From my perspective, the growth of football in India is evident. Young kids are increasingly getting into the sport, and parents are supportive. However, these young enthusiasts are not yet the ones who pay to watch football. It will take time for them to become consumers, and it's likely that in 10-15 years, when they are older and earning, they will start to invest in football," said Ferreira.

"The Indian population is vast, and even if you charge a minimal amount, say under 200 rupees, from a few lakhs of spectators, it can make the economics work. Broadcast perspectives might take some time, and while deals are on the horizon, it's uncertain what kind of revenue sharing will occur. We are planning for various scenarios," he added.

Training facility of the academy

Financial stability is a priority for Sreenidi Deccan, and they are cautious about their spending to ensure long-term success. Unlike some clubs with strong financial backing, they are focused on breaking even and growing commercial viability gradually, Ferreira asserts.

"When budgeting, it's crucial to stay within our means. Overspending might not be a problem immediately, but it could lead to issues down the line. Therefore, we are meticulous in managing our cash flow to ensure financial stability in the long run. Some other clubs are backed by significant companies, which allows them to have a clearer picture of their financial capabilities. But for us, we need to be cautious about our spending and focus on breaking even. It will take time for commercial viability to grow in the Indian football market, and the current generation of fans, who are gradually turning into consumers, will play a crucial role in the future of the sport," added Ferreira.

Community engagement

Community engagement is also central to their mission, actively reaching out to the local community through social media and partnerships with technical and scouting organizations. Their goal is to build a loyal fan base and eventually convert them into commercial supporters.

"Our primary goal is to connect with the local community and establish partnerships with technical and scouting partners. This collaboration enables us to provide technical and tactical know-how, and if we come across talented players, we can scout them. Building relationships with academic institutions is also part of our plan, as we aim to develop a future generation of football enthusiasts. However, it's important to note that engaging with local communities, especially for our games in Hyderabad, is a significant challenge. The reality on the ground can be different from what we see online."

Sreenidi Deccan's vision includes expanding their academy to engage 500 kids by 2027. They are currently working on partnerships to bring more kids into their grassroots programme. While there are challenges, they are committed to establishing a well-functioning programme.

"Our vision is to engage 500 kids by 2027, but it may take time to fully realize this goal. The progress also depends on how the local community responds to our efforts. Currently, within our grassroots programme, we are engaging around 120 kids, including those from the International School. It's important to note that some of these kids are on scholarships, while others pay fees," added Ferreira.

"We are on the verge of finalizing a partnership with a local academy, which will bring an additional 80 kids into our grassroots programme. This would get us closer to our goal of engaging 300 kids. While there are considerations for various options, such as potentially rebuilding some grounds, the focus is on ensuring that the program is well-established and operates effectively," added Ferreira.

Immediate future: Entering ISL

Looking at the immediate future, Sreenidi Deccan's goal is to enter the Indian Super League (ISL) and maintain high standards of excellence in all aspects of the sport.

"Given our growth and development plans, I believe that, possibly within the next two to three years, we should be in a position to compete in the ISL. It's not about budget expansion but more about optimizing our resources and having a clear plan. Our goal is not just to enter the ISL but to ensure that we perform at our best and meet high standards in all aspects," said Ferreira.

"The league is highly competitive with strong teams like Gokulam Kerala, FC Inter Kashi, and others. It's always a tough battle in the I-League. We are prepared and eager to make a positive impact. However, the future might bring new opportunities or partners, which could potentially further enhance our capabilities and competitiveness. While I can't predict the future with certainty, I can say that, from our side, we are well-prepared," he added.

Deccan Arena

Sponsorship is a challenge for the club, given their relatively short time in existence. However, they are building a compelling case for sponsors and believe that their sporting success will contribute to an increase in their brand value.



"The broadcast process for us is in a good place, and it's functioning well. However, I agree with your point about the timelines not being ideal. Even if we were to secure a sponsor one or two months in advance, it might still be challenging because sponsors may not immediately see the value in our league. Comparatively, other established clubs like Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala have had a longer time to build their commercial success and Kerala is an entirely different scenario. The games are full house, jersey sales are good and social media is millions strong. We are a relatively young club in our second year, and our growth has been organic. We have a dedicated following, and our engagement rates are good."

"Hyderabad, as a city, poses unique challenges, and we acknowledge that there is room for improvement. Our goal is to continue performing well on the sporting side, and we believe that this will contribute to an increase in our brand value. We are working on building a compelling case for sponsors as we continue to grow," Ferreira signed off.