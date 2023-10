Dennerby names 23-member India squad for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers

Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby, on Saturday, announced a 22-member squad that will travel to Uzbekistan for Round 2 of AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

While India (61) are set to face some tough opponents, all of whom are ranked higher than the Blue Tigresses - Japan (8), Vietnam (34), and Uzbekistan (50), Dennerby feels that his wards are a much stronger unit now, than they were before.



"Of course, Japan are a very strong side, and Vietnam and Uzbekistan are also higher ranked than us, but we will do whatever we can to qualify," he said. β€œI guess it's going to be tough to beat Japan for the top spot. So realistically, we should be very happy with second place,” added Dennerby.

Indian Women's Team squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon.

Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Manisha Kalyan.

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.