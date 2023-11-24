Football
Spurs in India: Tottenham Hotspur legends visit Mumbai and Bengaluru
Tottenham Hotspur legends Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles are visiting India to support a series of events and activities arranged by the Club to engage with fans and promote the development of football at grassroots level.
Former Club captain, Ledley, and 1978 World Cup-winner, Ossie, arrived in Mumbai on Friday 24th November and will attend a watch party of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday 26th November at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City.
Registrations to attend the free watch party – that will also feature a live DJ and football activities – are now open via the Tottenham Hotspur Official website.
While in Mumbai, Ledley and Ossie will also take part in a cultural city tour and charitable engagements, before heading to Bengaluru on Monday 27th November.
Here, the iconic former players will appear at a Legends evening with Spurs fans in the city and attend the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC as special guests at Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday 30th November.
Throughout the week-long visit to India across both cities, Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Coaching team will work with local organisations to deliver training programmes for young players, with the aim of developing the game at grassroots level in India.
Ledley King, a one-club man who made 323 appearances and lifted the 2008 League Cup as captain having progressed through the Club’s Academy, said: “This will be my first visit to India and I am extremely excited. I have heard so many good things about our strong fanbase across the country, the passion for football, the food and the culture – I can’t wait to experience it all, spend time with our fans and support the work of our coaching teams.”
Ossie Ardiles, who famously arrived at Spurs following his World Cup success, alongside compatriot Ricky Villa, and went on to lift the FA Cup and UEFA Cup before later managing the Club, said: “This will be my second visit to India in the space of five years – I know first-hand how passionate our fans are in this part of the world and I’m looking forward to meeting as many as possible during our visits to Mumbai and Bengaluru.”