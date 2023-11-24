Spurs in India: Tottenham Hotspur legends visit Mumbai and Bengaluru

Tottenham Hotspur legends Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles are visiting India to support a series of events and activities arranged by the Club to engage with fans and promote the development of football at grassroots level.

Former Club captain, Ledley, and 1978 World Cup-winner, Ossie, arrived in Mumbai on Friday 24th November and will attend a watch party of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday 26th November at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City.

Registrations to attend the free watch party – that will also feature a live DJ and football activities – are now open via the Tottenham Hotspur Official website.

While in Mumbai, Ledley and Ossie will also take part in a cultural city tour and charitable engagements, before heading to Bengaluru on Monday 27th November.

Here, the iconic former players will appear at a Legends evening with Spurs fans in the city and attend the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC as special guests at Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday 30th November.

Throughout the week-long visit to India across both cities, Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Coaching team will work with local organisations to deliver training programmes for young players, with the aim of developing the game at grassroots level in India.