Southern Derby Preview: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

In what promises to be a gripping encounter, Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC are set to square off in a crucial Group C clash that could determine their fate in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup today at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 6 PM .

The stage is set for a riveting showdown as these two southern powerhouses lock horns in what has become an increasingly heated rivalry.



Despite being a relatively new feud in Indian football, the matches between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC have quickly evolved into one of the most intense contests on and off the field.

Despite the short history, their encounters have been marked by tense atmospheres and closely-fought battles. In the 13 times they've met, Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in eight instances, while Kerala Blasters FC have managed only three wins of their own.

This upcoming match holds even greater significance, following the contentious playoff clash in the ISL, which concluded on a sour note as the Kerala Blasters walked off the pitch, citing a refereeing error.

The intensity is expected to be dialed up, making this a must-watch match for football fans.



Quarterfinal Qualification Scenario

Gokulam Kerala are the favorites in Group C with 6 points from 2 matches but the winner of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match on Friday could yet throw up a surprise in this group.

If BFC win, they could eventually finish up as group toppers and automatic qualifiers if they also win their last match against Gokulam. If KBFC win, they also stand a chance of going through as a 2nd-placed team if they can have a goal difference of 7 in their 2 remaining matches.

The loser of the KBFC vs BFC match is going to be eliminated.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC, under the guidance of coach Bibiano Fernandes, have opted to field their reserve team for the Durand Cup. Fernandes, who previously served as the Head Coach of the Indian U17 team, brings a wealth of experience to the squad.

It’s a BIG matchday in the #DurandCup2023 as the Blue Colts take on Kerala Blasters with much at stake. Don’t miss out! ⚡️



📺: SonyLIV #WeAreBFC #BFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/48iriovCnG — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 18, 2023

In the ongoing Durand Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw against Indian Airforce in their sole match. A victory against Kerala Blasters today, followed by another against Gokulam Kerala, could see them emerge at the top of the group and secure a spot in the knockouts.

Probable XI: Sahil Poonia (GK), Parag Shriwas (C), Shankar Sampingiraj, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashish Jha, Salam Johnson Singh, Bekey Oram, Robin Yadav, Shreyas Ketkar, Harsh Patre, Malmengamba Singh

Kerala Blasters FC

Despite Vukomanovic's absence due to a 10-game suspension handed down by the AIFF, the team remains in capable hands under assistant coach Frank Dauwen.

Fielding a combination of reserve and main squad players, Kerala Blasters faced a setback in their first game of the Durand Cup 2023, succumbing to a 3-4 defeat against Gokulam Kerala.

Even with a victory in this crucial fixture, their hopes of progressing directly to the knockout stage are slim. To stand a chance as the best second-placed team, they would need to overcome Bengaluru FC and Indian Airforce with a combined goal tally of 8 goals scored, without conceding any.



Probable XI: Sachin Suresh(GK), Prabir Das, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Naocha Singh, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Adrian Luna (C), Aimen, Emmanuel Justine, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

With all the elements of a classic football rivalry in place, the Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and high-stakes drama. Catch the game LIVE on Sony LIV.