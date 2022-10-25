Sourav Ganguly to comeback as ATK Mohun Bagan director

In a trip down memory lane, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly visited the newly made club tent at the Mohun Bagan club in Kolkata. Like a wide-eyed boy, the former India captain sat down in front of the press to basically reminisce about his times at the historic club's cricket team.

"I've spent more than nine years in this club during my early cricketing days. Then, this fancy ceiling or decorated tent wasn't there. It makes me happy to see that the club is trying to move beyond obstacles and improve the infrastructure of the club, as it should be," Ganguly applauded the newly-made tent.

Sourav was one of the founding members of Atletico de Kolkata back in 2014, and was also involved when ATK and Mohun Bagan entered into a merger. Interestingly, he didn't show any sign of hesitance when asked about a comeback to the football club.

"I'm a part of ATK Mohun Bagan. It started with ATK when ISL first started, and then Mohun Bagan joined in. Yes, I'll come back as a director, I'll surely do," the former cricketer said.

Apart from being a certified cricketing legend, he loves the sport of football. In fact, we will see him at the Salt Lake stadium on 29th October when ATK Mohun Bagan meet East Bengal in the Kolkata derby.

"I have watched many games of ATK years ago at the Salt Lake, and the atmosphere during these ISL matches is incredible. Actually, I'll be coming for the derby on the 29th," he said to the press gathered at the Mohun Bagan tent.