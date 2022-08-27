"Extremely sorry for Gokulam Kerala" — AIFF after FIFA ban reversal

Hours after FIFA lifted the suspension imposed upon the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the national federation in a statement said that it is extremely sorry for Gokulam Kerala's exit from AFC Women's Club Championship due to the suspension and termed it as the greatest loss in last 11 days.

"Indian Football is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on August 26. While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC's exit from the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the suspension," AIFF's statement on Twitter read.

🚨 AIFF Statement 🚨#IndianFootball is back on track again after FIFA lifted its suspension on AIFF on August 26. While we are happy with the turn of events, we are also extremely sorry for @GokulamKeralaFC's exit from the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the suspension. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 27, 2022





"It remains Indian Football's greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian Football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event. We request the players, staff and club management to remain strong, and we are sure that they will bounce back once again," it further added.

We request the players, staff and club management to remain strong, and we are sure that they will bounce back once again.#IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 27, 2022





FIFA had on 15th August 2022 suspended the AIFF for third party interference. The suspension cost Gokulam Kerala FC their participation in AFC Women's Club Championships and the team was stranded in the host nation for the tournament for days.

India's rights to host the upcoming 2022 FIFA Women's U17 World Cup was also under doubts following the suspension, however, it is now confirmed that the global event will go ahead as planned in the country after the suspension was lifted on Friday.











