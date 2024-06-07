Social media reacts as Chhetri bids farewell to the Blue Tigers

A cry of anguish echoed through Salt Lake Stadium as the referee blew the final whistle. No one left. Tears flowed freely, and a profound silence blanketed the crowd.

In that moment, time seemed to stand still for one man. A man who had shouldered the nation's footballing hopes and dreams, now ready to pass the baton. Wearing the number 11 jersey with the captain's armband, Sunil Chhetri, India's prodigal footballing son, soaked in the applause as nearly 60,000 fans stood on their feet, cheering him off the field for one last time in Indian colors.

At The Bridge, we compiled a list of heartfelt reactions that poured in on social media for India's number 11.

﻿﻿From Paris to Kolkata

IPL champs make their mark

19 years. 94 goals. 151 games.

Thank you Sunil Chhetri, for inspiring a nation and leaving an unforgettable legacy on the pitch.

It was an honour to host your final game in Kolkata.

You'll always be our hero! 🇮🇳⚽️



Cheers to an incredible career @chetrisunil11 🙌… pic.twitter.com/AOYhIjzWWh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 6, 2024

From one G.O.A.T to another

No goal is easy to achieve.

Let alone 94 international ones.



You've held the flag high, Sunil Chhetri.🇮🇳⚽

Congratulations on a remarkable career! pic.twitter.com/K9QSkcg0e3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2024

Indeed a good fortune to him ours, Rahul!

Go well @chetrisunil11 Any country, in any era, would be proud to call you its own. It’s our good fortune we get to call you ours. Gratitude and respect. pic.twitter.com/7GUXPHiL4y — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 6, 2024

Paaji's blessing

Take a bow captain @chetrisunil11 🙇🏻! 19 years, 94 goals, 151 matches and countless memories. What a legendary career 🌟 definitely a benchmark for youngsters to pursue the sport and to dream big. Thank you for leading by example, for every unforgettable moment, and for making… pic.twitter.com/pgOvH6gA8Z — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 6, 2024

An sporting icon and an achiever!

Welcome Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 to the beginning of a glorious new journey. You start a new phase of life today.



You have been a golden boy of Bengal, Captain of the Indian football team, a sports icon of Asia, a globally adored scorer, a giant achiever. I am sure that… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 6, 2024

Nothing else needs to be said

Beyond sporting confinements

🥹🐐 𝟭𝟵 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀, 𝟵𝟰 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀, 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀. 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶!



💙 Sunil Chhetri's Bharat Army forever.



📷 Pics belong to the respective owners • #SunilChhetri #INDvKUW #WorldCupQualifier… pic.twitter.com/DwtJrNaExr — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 6, 2024

Certainly the hardest goodbye



