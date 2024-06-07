Football
Social media reacts as Chhetri bids farewell to the Blue Tigers
The Bridge takes a look at how social media reacted as Sunil Chhetri walked off the pitch for one last time donning the Indian colors.
A cry of anguish echoed through Salt Lake Stadium as the referee blew the final whistle. No one left. Tears flowed freely, and a profound silence blanketed the crowd.
In that moment, time seemed to stand still for one man. A man who had shouldered the nation's footballing hopes and dreams, now ready to pass the baton. Wearing the number 11 jersey with the captain's armband, Sunil Chhetri, India's prodigal footballing son, soaked in the applause as nearly 60,000 fans stood on their feet, cheering him off the field for one last time in Indian colors.
At The Bridge, we compiled a list of heartfelt reactions that poured in on social media for India's number 11.
From Paris to Kolkata
IPL champs make their mark
From one G.O.A.T to another
Indeed a good fortune to him ours, Rahul!
Paaji's blessing
An sporting icon and an achiever!
Nothing else needs to be said
Beyond sporting confinements
Certainly the hardest goodbye