Four teams will play the I-League 2nd Division 2022-23 Qualifiers

Four teams will fight it out in the Hero 2nd Division League 2022-23 Qualifiers in Kokrajhar (Assam) from February 12 to 16, 2023. The top two teams of the round robin meet will qualify for the group stage.

The two qualified teams will join the 17 other teams, who have been seeded directly. The 19 teams will be divided into four groups and play on home and away basis, which will start from March 2023.



The following are the fixtures:



February 12: Corbett FC vs Shillong Lajong FC



United Chirang Duar FC vs Downtown Heroes FC



February 14: Shillong Lajong FC vs United Chirang Duar FC



Downtown Heroes FC vs Corbett FC



February 16: Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC



United Chirang Duar FC vs Corbett FC

