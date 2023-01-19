Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Four teams will play the I-League 2nd Division 2022-23 Qualifiers

The top two teams of the round robin meet will qualify for the group stage.

Four teams will play the I-League 2nd Division 2022-23 Qualifiers
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-19T21:34:57+05:30

Four teams will fight it out in the Hero 2nd Division League 2022-23 Qualifiers in Kokrajhar (Assam) from February 12 to 16, 2023. The top two teams of the round robin meet will qualify for the group stage.

The two qualified teams will join the 17 other teams, who have been seeded directly. The 19 teams will be divided into four groups and play on home and away basis, which will start from March 2023.

The following are the fixtures:

February 12: Corbett FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

United Chirang Duar FC vs Downtown Heroes FC

February 14: Shillong Lajong FC vs United Chirang Duar FC

Downtown Heroes FC vs Corbett FC

February 16: Shillong Lajong FC vs Downtown Heroes FC

United Chirang Duar FC vs Corbett FC

(An AIFF Media Team article)

Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X