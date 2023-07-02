Shreyas Iyer drops in to support Indian football team

Indian cricket sensation Shreyas Iyer graced the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with his presence to cheer on the Indian men's football team in their crucial SAFF Championship semi-final match against Lebanon on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon in an intense game that ended with a penalty shootout to qualify for the finals of SAFF Championship 2023.

The SAFF Championship, South Asia's premier football tournament, has always been a platform for talented footballers to showcase their skills and represent their nations with pride. However, it is not often that we witness prominent cricketers attending these matches, making Iyer's presence all the more significant.









While cricketers like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sanju Samson have been known to attend Indian Super League (ISL) matches, seeing them actively support the national team on the international stage is unique and speaks volumes about the evolving dynamics of Indian sports.

The Indian Super League, India's top professional football league, has been instrumental in boosting the popularity of football in the country. It has attracted global stars and witnessed a surge in fan following over the years. However, the presence of cricketing icons like Iyer and Jaiswal at the SAFF Championship matches sends a strong message to the nation and the sports fraternity as a whole.



The presence of cricketing icons at national team matches brings attention to the immense talent in Indian football and helps bridge the gap between different sports. Such support from established cricketers not only boosts the morale of the players but also fosters a culture of unity, growth, and popularity for the Indian national football team.

The Indian national football team has seen significant improvements in recent times, winning the Intercontinental cup beating a strong opponent as Lebanon and reaching a second consecutive SAFF Championship finals.