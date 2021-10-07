Indian Football: Shirish Sports set to organize and ISL like league in Bihar called the Bihar Soccer League

Shirish Sports set to organize the "Bihar Soccer League" which is going to be the first professional football league of Bihar. The league will be in association with Bihar Football Association.

The tournament is set to begin on 14th November and will go on till 26th December. The league will see around 16 teams taking part in the tournament, who will be divided into two groups each. After the league stage, there will be playoffs that will happen between the top teams of both groups. The tournament will be 45 days long and will see 60 matches played across four different cities.



Patna, Motihari, Muzzafarpur, and another city (Begusarai or Samastipur, not confirmed yet) to host the entire tournament, with matches being spaced out all the venues. The teams taking part will have to register themselves, as the registration price would be around 10 thousand, while the winner will get one lakh rupees.

The clubs can sign up to 30 players in their squad, while in the starting XI, they can have three foreign players, five Indian players, and three players from Bihar. It is not compulsory to sign three foreign players, but if signing they have to be registered via FIFA transfer rules. The squad list with the transfer rules have to be submitted to the Bihar Football Association. The last day to register their squad is 25th October, and it has to be done by paying the amount to the Bihar Football Association.



The Arjun Awardee Boxer Akhil Kumar will promote football, and has been announced as a goodwill Ambassador of the Bihar Soccer League.



Its great when Arjun Awardee Boxer Akhil Kumar promote football.

We are happy to announce Sh. Akhil Kumar as a goodwill Ambassador of BIHAR SOCCER LEAGUE.#akhilkumarboxer #aiff #shirshbufc pic.twitter.com/3gZ83qXacW — Shirsh Bihar United FC (@ShirshBiharFC) October 6, 2021

It is great to see Shirish Sports organize one of a kind football tournament in Bihar. a state which not known for the sport. Bihar has produced many football players that have played for the Indian team and one of the Indian national team players and current Kerala Blasters FC wing-back Nishu Kumar is a player who comes from Muzzafarnagar, one of the cities that will host the Bihar Soccer League. The tournament has plans to become bigger and better in the coming years, and we hope that the Bihar Soccer League adds a new breath of air in the sports, and especially the football scene in India.