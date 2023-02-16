Shillong Lajong, Downtown Heroes qualify for I-League 2nd Division

Shillong Lajong and Downtown Heroes excelled in the qualifiers to book a place in this year's I-League 2nd Division. The other two teams in the mix were Corbett FC and United Chirag Duar FC who couldn't make the cut.

Both Lajong and Heroes ended the round-robin stage with seven points, accumulating two wins and a draw each. When they met each other, the sides had to be content with a 1-1 draw. Corbett FC couldn't manage to get a single point.



Now, Lajong and Heroes join the 17 other teams in the group stage of the third-tier competition in Indian Football. The 19 teams will be divided into four groups and play on home and away basis, which will start from March 2023.

AIFF's league committee was of the opinion that two teams from the I-League 2nd division will attain promotion to the I-League from the 2023-24 season onwards.

Shillong Lajong won the 2nd Division back in 2011-12 season and have featured in the I-League from 2016 to 2019. On the other hand, Downtown Heroes came into being just three years ago in 2020 and ply their trade J&K Premier Football League, Jammu and Kashmir's state-association's league.