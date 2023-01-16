I-League 2nd Division: Relegated teams from I-League to get direct entry to final round

The Federation's League Committee meeting was chaired by Mr Lalnghinglova Hmar over video conferencing on Friday, January 13, 2023.



The Committee, in its first order of the day, recommended that two teams from the Hero 2nd Division League be promoted to the Hero I-League from the 2023-24 season onwards.



Sticking to the matter of the Hero 2nd Division League, the Committee also felt that the two teams that get relegated from the Hero I-League must get their fair chance to earn promotion back to the second tier league of Indian Football, and will thus get direct entry into the Final Round of the Hero 2nd Division League from the next season.

The 2022-23 season of the third-tier league will see five teams in the Final Round, with the top two gaining promotion. The Committee felt that the other three teams that made it to the Final Round should also get a second shot at promotion in the next season when they will again get automatic entry to the Final Round of the third-tier league.

The Committee also deliberated on the All Manipur Football Association's nomination of a particular team for the Hero 2nd Division League, despite the club finishing fifth in the State League; the AMFA had earlier nominated the state league champions, but that was rescinded later.

After much discussion on the general confusion over the nominations from Manipur, the Committee recommended that no nominations be taken from the state for the 2022-23 edition of the Hero 2nd Division League.