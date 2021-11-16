Serbian footballers donate cash bonus after defeating Portugal for the treatment of sick children

Serbia men's football team has decided to donate an award of one million euros for reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the treatment of sick children in their country.



The Serbian national team earned a direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup, after they beat the Portuguese team on Sunday in Lisbon with a score of 2-1. Before flying to Lisbon for the match, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic entered the plane which the players and the coaching staff had boarded and promised a million euro bonus for a successful result.





On Monday, the promised funds were transferred to the account of the Football Union of Serbia (FSS). However, the players of the Serbian national team decided to donate money "to those who need them more – sick children for their treatment."

Dragan Stojkovic's side headed into the match knowing victory would see them qualify for Qatar 2022 after Portugal slipped up in midweek against the Republic of Ireland.



They were behind after just two minutes when former Bayern Munich and Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches fired the hosts in front. Serbia were level after 33 minutes when Dusan Tadic struck a crucial equaliser for his side.