Serbian footballers donate cash bonus after defeating Portugal for the treatment of sick children
Serbia men's football team has decided to donate an award of one million euros for reaching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the treatment of sick children in their country.
The Serbian national team earned a direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup, after they beat the Portuguese team on Sunday in Lisbon with a score of 2-1. Before flying to Lisbon for the match, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic entered the plane which the players and the coaching staff had boarded and promised a million euro bonus for a successful result.
On Monday, the promised funds were transferred to the account of the Football Union of Serbia (FSS). However, the players of the Serbian national team decided to donate money "to those who need them more – sick children for their treatment."
Dragan Stojkovic's side headed into the match knowing victory would see them qualify for Qatar 2022 after Portugal slipped up in midweek against the Republic of Ireland.
They were behind after just two minutes when former Bayern Munich and Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches fired the hosts in front. Serbia were level after 33 minutes when Dusan Tadic struck a crucial equaliser for his side.
The nerves began to creep in for Portugal in the second half, and you could feel the anxiety within the stadium. With around 15 minutes to go, Serbia began to go for the jugular in search of the all-important winner.
They later found it in the dying embers when Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic continues his sensational season by heading home at the back post.
Not only does the goal cement these players' names in Serbian folklore but it's also set to land them a lucrative financial reward.
Now their dreams have become a reality and Portugal have to settle for a place in the play-offs.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who had planned to make Qatar 2022 his last World Cup, was furious after Mitrovic netted the winner, screaming and throwing arms at his teammates.
