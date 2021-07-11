School in Shillong declares holidays for 2020 Euro Finals

We all have at some point of our life bunked school to watch our sporting heroes in action. Now, imagine what if the school itself declares holidays so that its students could enjoy football matches without worrying about school and studies?



This is exactly what the St. Edmund's School in Shillong did.

In a first, the principal of the school announced holidays for students for the entire duration of the Semi-finals and Final of the ongoing 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

In a notification to the parents of the students, the principal, Solomon Morris, on 5th July, wrote, "I want to watch the semi-finals and finals of the Euro Cup. And I am 100 sure you are looking forward to it. Let us enjoy the experience."