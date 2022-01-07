SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match

SC East Bengal extended their winless streak for 10 games, holding Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC in a goalless stalemate. The Red and Gold Brigade keep their position at the bottom of the board while the Islanders move to the top of the board.



The encounter was a highly contested one, although there wasn't much action. However, we at The Bridge endeavour to highlight some interesting outlooks from the game.

On the other hand, Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC continued their win-less run for four games looking absolutely disorganized. A very stout SC East Bengal added to the woes of the Islanders as the likes of Igor Angulo, Ahmed Jahouh and Cassio Gabriel were kept at bay. As SC East Bengal looked to be a better side, Sourav Das was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Despite getting only a point, SC East Bengal looked to have better of the leader board toppers. Although there was a lot of goalmouth action from the Kolkata Giants, a wastefulness upfront deprived them of the full points.

Interesting line ups



Going winless for nine games, SC East Bengal were more than desperate for a win. However, with the camp being hit by negatives, Coach Renedy Singh had to make use of whatever resources were available to them. With Darren Sidoel still recovering, along with Tomislav Mrcela and Franjo Prce being injured, SCEB could start with only one foreigner, Daniel Chima. Antonio Perosevic was also away serving a suspension.

A change was also seen in the starting lineup of Mumbai City FC. Going winless for the last three matches, Des Buckingham chose to drop Nawaz. Conceding 10 goals in their last three encounters, Buckingham chose to opt for Phurba Lachenpa under the sticks. The game also saw Vinit Rai make his debut for the Islanders after joining the former champions from Odisha FC.

SC East Bengal looks better under Renedy Singh

With the departure of Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh took over a shambolic SC East Bengal as an interim manager. From his first game against Bengaluru FC itself, the side looked a lot freshened and better. The form continued against Mumbai City FC as well. Although the team failed to register any goal for the first forty five minutes, there were a lot of positives from the time, especially in the defence.

The defence looked way more organised. The defenders reduced the distances among themselves, allowing fewer spaces for an attacking Mumbai to go through. The individual brilliance of Hira Mondal, Adil Khan and Amarjit Singh Kiyam was very much evident and the reason somehow seemed to resonate with Renedy Singh's management skills. In all, it can be said that Renedy Singh looked to get better of Des Buckingham throughout the whole game.

Was Mumbai City FC's success till now based on individual brilliance?

Mumbai City FC started on a good note. Players like Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo shone brightly as the team displayed some brilliant attacking football. However, with time the flair seemed to phase down. Conceding 10 goals in the last three encounters while being win-less at the same time Mumbai City FC seemed like a shadow of themselves from last year. The team looked disorganized and in shambles even against SC East Bengal.

However, Igor Angulo and Ahmed Jahouh kept their momentum. Igor Angulo in fact stays put in the run for Golden Boot with eight goals in 10 games. At the same time, this raises the question of whether the Islanders are fit to be called a contender or the winning rate of the team can be resonated with certain individual performances.

Daniel Chima Chukwu's wastefulness upfront

SC East Bengal defence looked to remain Rock solid. The players did a brilliant job keeping the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo, Cassio Gabriel at bay. At the same time, the SCEB attack looked below par. Taking as many as eight shots, the team could register only one. SC East Bengal failed to take away all the three points from the encounter, and the wastefulness of Daniel Chima can be termed as a big reason for it. Taking four shots, the acclaimed goal scorer could only attempt one at the target. At the same time, the absence of Perosevic was evidently felt throughout the game as the Red and Gold Brigade could not register any goal.