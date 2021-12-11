The ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is picking up pace and will witness SC East Bengal clash against Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming match. These two outfits have a lot of improvement to make after underwhelming campaigns last year. Both camps are struggling for form and consistency. With playoffs ambitions in mind, they must start picking up points soon.



SCEB brought in Manolo Diaz for this season who replaces Robbie Fowler at the helm. Despite a couple of positive performances, the team has yet to hit high gear. For KBFC, a win in their previous match could result in a turnover for good things to come. The stakes are high and the game will be entertaining.

Here are the five things to expect from SCEB vs KBFC in the upcoming ISL clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium:

Adrian Luna running the show

Adrian Luna is emerging as one of the best foreign signings this year. The 29-year-old has been very impressive for KBFC and has been very influential in their forward play.

Luna plays as an attacking midfielder but has a lot of versatility. His creativity is a huge boon to the outfit where he can create scoring opportunities out of the tightest situations. The Uruguayan has already made three assists and will be crucial to KBFC's season henceforth. Eyes will be on Adrian Luna who will be the biggest threat to SCEB defence.





Antonio Perosevic to impress

Antonio Perosevic scored a brilliant brace against FC Goa in the previous fixture. The Croatian has impressed in his debut spell in the ISL and continues to improve with every match. He has scored two goals and made one assist for the team.

With form on his side, he will terrorise KBFC's defence when these two teams meet. Perosevic also has three shots per game average which makes him a constant threat for any opposition.

First win of the season for SCEB

SC East Bengal is the only team in the division which is yet to win a match. Their first five matches have resulted in two draws and three defeats. This is a dangerous sign for the club which is aiming to improve on the ninth-place finish in their debut season last year.

SC East Bengal is the only team in the division which is yet to win a match; (Image viaI ISL)

Following the match against KBFC, the Kolkata-based club will face North East United and Hyderabad FC, two very strong teams in their own respect. The clash against KBFC becomes a must-win encounter in that sense for Diaz's men.



Gaining of momentum for KBFC

Kerala Blasters FC enters this game on the back of an impressive win against Odisha FC. The Yellow Army were on a three-match winless streak while OFC had won both of their opening games. Ivan Vukomanovic's men showed a lot of determination to hold off the Kalinga Warriors who were in a very threatening goalscoring form.

The 1-0 win ensured a first win of the season and the upcoming game against SCEB will be a good opportunity to build on that. SC East Bengal is struggling and placed at the bottom of league standings, which means it is the perfect opportunity for Vukamanovic's men to gain three points and find momentum.

A successful night for KBFC strikers

Kerala Blasters FC has struggled for goals. They have only managed five goals in four games, which is a low number, to say the least. Their forwards have been inconsistent performers barring Luna. However, the upcoming match against SC East Bengal serves to be an exciting prospect.

The Red & Gold Brigade has conceded 14 goals in five games, by far the most by any team. Their defence needs a lot of attention and KBFC's strikers will look to take advantage and score.

Probable Lineups

SC East Bengal (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK); Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal; Naorem Singh, Amarjit Singh, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu; Antonio Perosevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters FC (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro; Vincy Barreto, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth; Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna.

Telecast

Catch the action of SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC on the Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST onwards.