SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 79th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, SC East Bengal will host Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Torch Bearers are now sitting at the eleventh spot with nine points from fourteen matches while the Marina Machans are in the seventh spot with eighteen points from thirteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

SC East Bengal - 0

Chennaiyin FC - 0

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored twelve goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded seventeen goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have scored fourteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty-eight goals so far.

Top Scorer

SC East Bengal - Amir Dervisevic, Dareen Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Daniel Chima (2 goals)

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

Recent Form

SC East Bengal - D W W D D

Chennaiyin FC - L W L L D

Squad

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Unavailability

SC East Bengal - None

Chennaiyin FC - None

Expected 11

SC East Bengal ( 4-4-2) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Mahesh, Sourav, Sidoeal, Luwang, Perosevic, Marcelo.

Chennaiyin FC (3-5-2) - Debjit, Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Reagan, Koman, Thapa, Germanpreet, Jerry, Murzaev, Valskis.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Reagan (9.0), Adil (8.5), Hira (8.5), Sidoel (8.5), Thapa (9.0), Koman (9.5), Rafique (9.0), Murzaev (9.5), Perosevic (9.5) (VC), Valskis (10.0) (C).

Broadcast

Matchday: Wednesday (February,2nd)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app







