Stars of Santosh Trophy 2021-22: Where are they now?

The Santosh Trophy, India's biggest amateur domestic football competition, has a rich history. Even now, the tournament grabs plenty of eyeballs, even if the stars of the tournament do not generally go on to break through into the professional level.

The likes of Inder Singh and PK Banerjee propelled themselves to the big leagues through the Santosh Trophy. However, in recent years, appearances in the Santosh Trophy have been the peak of some footballing careers.

Something similar might have happened with the crop of players who came into their own in the 2021-22 edition of the Santosh Trophy. Many of them attracted offers from Indian Super League and I-league clubs.

However in doing so, the promise that these players possessed became a thing of the past. Here are some of the players who momentarily escaped obscurity and then jumped right back into it.

Jesin TK (Kerala)

The 23-year-old forward from Kerala made it really hard for people to ignore his goal-scoring prowess in the last edition after he ended the tournament as the top scorer, having netted nine times, which includes the fastest hattrick in the history of the competition.

After helping his state win its 7th title, Jesin was picked up by East Bengal ahead of the 2022-23 ISL season. Unfortunately, Stephen Constantine didn't find the Kerala lad worthy of a place in the ISL team, and hence the player was left to languish in the reserves team.

He did net a few goals in pre-season friendlies and Calcutta Football League games, but this is surely not the professional path the striker had envisioned after his glorious Santosh Trophy campaign.

Interestingly, the club didn't even allow the forward to leave for the 2022-23 Santosh Trophy campaign, which surely affected Kerala's attacking options seeing that they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Jijo Joseph (Kerala)



After leading his team to the title last year, he'd announced his retirement from the tournament. It was almost a year later, on 30th January 2023, I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala announced his arrival. Since joining the Malabarians, Joseph has also scored his first I-League goal, which he got against Aizawl FC.

There were reports doing the round suggesting Jijo joining East Bengal along with his teammate in Jesin, but that move never materialised. According to an interview with Fanport, the former Kerala captain wished to play in the ISL.



Going by this year's I-League table, Jijo will be able to attempt to fulfill his dream only next year by helping Gokulam Kerala get promotion to the country's first division.

Arjun Jayaraj (Kerala)

While it was Jesin who'd scored five in Kerala's 7-3 win in last semi-final against Karnataka, Arjun was one of the other players who'd found himself on the scoresheet. There was a time when Jayaraj and the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad rubbed shoulders in the Kerala Blasters camp, but that didn't last for long.

Currently, he too plays alongside Joseph in the midfield for Gokulam Kerala and has already provided an assist in seven appearances.

Priyant Singh (West Bengal)

Despite losing the final last year against Kerala, Bengal goalie Priyant Singh was adjudged as the best keeper of the tournament. During last season, he was contracted with I-League outfit Mohammedan SC but then moved to BSS Sporting Club, a local club in Kolkata, for a short stint.

In January this year, Singh found himself back in the I-League, donning Sudeva Delhi colours, but his fourtunes turned worse. He leaked in 21 goals in nine appearances, and got relegated to the I-League 2nd Division along with his club.

Mohamad Fardin Ali Molla (West Bengal)

After scoring six goals in the Santosh Trophy, ATK Mohun Bagan was quick to promote Fardin up their ranks. Only 20-years-old, it was a given that the Kolkata-lad wasn't going to start every game under Juan Ferrando.

The teenager was awarded some minutes in the 2022 Durand Cup and he did make the most of them. In two appearances, the player scored two goals, showing great skill and composure for his age.

In the Indian Super League as well, he has accumulated a total of 108 minutes across 10 matches. While there's a long way to go for the youngster, Fardin's situation is perhaps better than his other Santosh Trophy colleagues.

Mahitosh Roy (West Bengal)

Another member of the Bengal team, Mahitosh is currently having a kickabout in the East Bengal reserve team alongwith Jesin TK. Ever since joining the Red and Gold last season, Roy has featured once for the team when it played in the Durand Cup.

Sudheer Kotikela (Karnataka)



After finishing just behind Jesin TK in the goalscoring charts with eight goals in the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy, Sudheer was scooped up by ISL side Bengaluru FC. He was also involved with the side's participation in the BDFA Super Division League.

He is also a part of the FC Bengaluru United side, who are currently flying high in the Stafford Cup 2023.