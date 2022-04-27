Santosh Trophy semifinal timings changed due to special demand from fans

The Santosh Trophy semifinals have been postponed by half an hour following a special demand from fans. While the evening matches of the Santosh Trophy were held at 8 pm, the semifinals - Kerala vs Karnataka on April 28 and West Bengal vs Manipur on April 29 - will be held from 8:30 pm, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The local organising committee had requested that the matches be moved to allow fans to come to the stadium after breaking their fast in the evening. Many fans were seen breaking their fast in the stands during the group matches over the last two weeks.

Almost time! ⌚75th National Football Championship - Santosh Trophy 2021-22 🏆👊🏻 SEMI-FINAL ⚔️ Kerala 🆚 Karnataka📆 28 April 2022⏰ 08:00 PM🏟️ Manjeri Payyanad Football Stadium#santoshtrophy2022 #IndianFootball #keralafootball pic.twitter.com/T7kU8yJxSt — Kerala Football Association (@keralafa) April 27, 2022

While the AIFF has agreed to the change in timings for the semis, a request that the final also be pushed back by a day from May 2 has been dismissed.

The organisers had said that attendance at the final might be low because the date of the final coincides with Eid al Fitr. AIFF said that this change would not be possible as the travel arrangements of officials could not be changed.

Kerala will take on Karnataka in the first semi-final on April 28. Manipur will take on West Bengal in the second semi-final on April 29. The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium. The final will be held on May 2.