Football
Santosh Trophy Semi LIVE: Karnataka 2-1 Services in 2nd Half— Live Score, Updates, Blog
Services took the lead in the 40th minute through Bikash Thapa before Karnataka scored twice late in the 1st half.
Karnataka and Services are battling it out in the deserts of Riyadh for a place in the Santosh Trophy final against Meghalaya. The match is being played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Services took the lead in the 40th minute through Bikash Thapa before Karnataka scored twice late in the 1st half to go into the tunnel with a 2-1 lead.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 1 March 2023 4:39 PM GMT
Second Half begins
Robin and Ankit, Karnataka's goalscorers, are both youth products of Bengaluru FC.
The task for the second half for the southern side is to hold fort against the martial Services team.
- 1 March 2023 4:23 PM GMT
End of 1st Half - Karnataka 2-1 Services
Services threaten to equalise late in the half as the first half suddenly picks up pace. It's end to end stuff as the ref blows his whistle.
Services have looked the more likely to score, but it's Karnataka who came up with a double whammy late in the half to go in with a 2-1 lead.
- 1 March 2023 4:19 PM GMT
46' - Karnataka score twice in quick succession
All happening! After 40 goalless minutes, we have had 3 goals in 6. Karnataka score twice in reply to Thapa's goal. Robin Yadav equalises for Karnataka with a freekick in the 42nd minute before they get into a 2-1 lead through Ankith as we get into added time.
KAR 2-1 SER
- 1 March 2023 4:12 PM GMT
40' - Bikash Thapa scores for Services
Thapa finds himself open on goal with the keeper out of his line. But can only find the outside of the netting as a defender's leg cpmes crashing through. But seconds later, Services do score! And through Thapa himself!
Services 1-0 Karnataka
- 1 March 2023 4:05 PM GMT
33' - Abhishek misses an easy chance for Karnataka
It's turning out to be a cagey affair in the first half. But suddenly, a Karnataka attack by Abhishek is foiled by the keeper.
Here's a look back at the thrilling match that played out when Karnataka last played a Santosh trophy semi: Jesin scores 5 as Kerala beat Karnataka 7-3 to qualify for Santosh Trophy final
- 1 March 2023 3:55 PM GMT
Karnataka try to get second time lucky
Karnataka moving into the game more. Their captain Govindaswamy is getting into good positions. Meanwhile, Services' left winger, named Ronaldo, shows some sweet skills.
Karnataka, by the way, are the only team from among the semifinalists last year, who have made it into the last four this time too. They lost 7-4 in an absolute thriller of a match vs Kerala last year in the SF. Can they have better luck against Services?
- 1 March 2023 3:46 PM GMT
15' - Karnataka look to weather storm
Services try to curl a shot in as action resumes after a long injury break.
Karnataka attempt to build an attack of their own, looking more compact in the midfield. But it's Services who seem more threatening.
- 1 March 2023 3:37 PM GMT
6' - Karnataka keeper forced to come out of box
Karnataka goalkeeper Bordoloi is forced to come out of his box as a stray Services forward breaks away from his defence. Makes a save and injures himself in the process.
- 1 March 2023 3:33 PM GMT
1' - Services begin with attack
Services make the first attack as the match begins.