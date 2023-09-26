Santosh Trophy Groups, Venues and Fixtures Announced

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has unveiled the much-anticipated group stage fixtures for the upcoming Santosh Trophy, and the football fever is about to grip the nation once again. Scheduled to run from October 8th to 24th, 2023, the tournament promises to showcase the finest state-level talent from across the country.

The 77th edition of the Santosh Trophy is all set to unfold across six different venues, each playing host to a group of teams. The venues are as diverse as the participating states, offering a mix of footballing atmospheres that fans are sure to relish. Here's a quick rundown of where the action will take place:

Group A: Fatorda, Goa

Group B: Banga and Phagwara, Punjab

Group C: Uttar Pradesh

Group D: Kokrajhar, Assam

Group E: Amritsar, Punjab

Group F: Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Hosts Exempted from Group Stages

Arunachal Pradesh, the hosts for the Final Rounds of the Santosh Trophy, have been given a pass in the group stages. While they await their turn to shine in the latter part of the competition, the other teams will battle it out in the group stage for a chance to proceed.

Group Line-Up

The groups are set, and the teams are ready to face off. Let's take a look at the teams in each group:

Group A: Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Gujarat

Group B: Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi

Group C: Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh

Group D: Chandigarh, Railways, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam

Group E: Mizoram, Services, Pondicherry, DNH & DD, Uttarakhand, Sikkim

Group F: Andaman & Nicobar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Telengana, Lakshadweep

Fixtures

Group C and Group D teams will take part in the opening day fixtures.

October 8 -Tamil Nadu vs Manipur- 8:00 AM

- Nagaland vs Madhya Pradesh- 3:00 PM

- Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh- 3:00 PM

- Chandigarh vs Railways- 8:30 AM

- Rajasthan vs Himachal Pradesh- 3:30 PM

- Bihar vs Assam- 5:30 PM

The #SantoshTrophy 🏆 Group Stage fixtures are out 🤩



Here's what Groups A to C look like 🙌 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/xc1WZX3rI1 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 23, 2023



