Santosh Trophy LIVE: Bengal, Meghalaya clash for semi spot - Live Scores, Goals, Updates

It is a three-way contest for the second spot in the semi-finals of Group A. Kerala currently has 7 points and is in the first position. Meghalaya is in second place with 4 points while West Bengal and Punjab are in tied third place with 3 points each. The matches scheduled for today are West Bengal v Meghalaya at 4:00 pm and Punjab v Kerala at 8:00 pm.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates: