Football

Santosh Trophy LIVE: Bengal, Meghalaya clash for semi spot - Live Scores, Goals, Updates

Santosh Trophy: Three teams will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals today with Meghalaya, Punjab and West Bengal all in contention. Kerala (7 points) lead the table.

Santosh Trophy LIVE: Bengal, Meghalaya clash for semi spot - Live Scores, Goals, Updates
West Bengal v Meghalaya(source-Indian football/twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-22T17:57:18+05:30

It is a three-way contest for the second spot in the semi-finals of Group A. Kerala currently has 7 points and is in the first position. Meghalaya is in second place with 4 points while West Bengal and Punjab are in tied third place with 3 points each. The matches scheduled for today are West Bengal v Meghalaya at 4:00 pm and Punjab v Kerala at 8:00 pm.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates:

Santosh Trophy Football Indian Football 
