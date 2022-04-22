Football
Santosh Trophy LIVE: Bengal, Meghalaya clash for semi spot - Live Scores, Goals, Updates
Santosh Trophy: Three teams will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals today with Meghalaya, Punjab and West Bengal all in contention. Kerala (7 points) lead the table.
It is a three-way contest for the second spot in the semi-finals of Group A. Kerala currently has 7 points and is in the first position. Meghalaya is in second place with 4 points while West Bengal and Punjab are in tied third place with 3 points each. The matches scheduled for today are West Bengal v Meghalaya at 4:00 pm and Punjab v Kerala at 8:00 pm.
Live Updates
- 22 April 2022 12:27 PM GMT
Final score
West Bengal-4 Meghalaya-3
- 22 April 2022 12:27 PM GMT
West Bengal win!
They are still alive and have their path open to reach the semi-finals. The players are down on the field in fatigue after having fought hard for 90 mins. Meghalaya played really well and fought back thrice to recover but it wasn't enough.
- 22 April 2022 12:22 PM GMT
Last 3 mins
The last 3 mins of stoppage time have begun and Meghalaya will be looking to capitalise on a last-ditch attempt to equalize.
- 22 April 2022 12:03 PM GMT
Bengal score their 4th!
3 goals in this half already and West Bengal add a 4th to their name. The score stands at 4-3 as we head into the final 18 mins.
- 22 April 2022 11:58 AM GMT
Meghalaya score their 3rd!
They score the third goal after Shano puts the ball past the keeper after connecting with a low cross from the right. This game gets better and better every passing minute.
- 22 April 2022 11:44 AM GMT
And Bengal take their lead back!
Mahotish Roy gets one to his name with a superb shot to make it 3-2 in favour of WB.
- 22 April 2022 11:42 AM GMT
Meghalaya score at the start of the second half!
Shano Tarian scores and makes it 2-2 for Meghalaya. We have a game on our hands now
- 22 April 2022 11:20 AM GMT
Halftime stats!
Its the end of 45 mins and here are the stats so far.
- 22 April 2022 11:20 AM GMT
West Bengal make it 2-1!
Its a penalty after the referee awards it for a Megahalay foul in their own box. Fardin steps up and slots it home cooly.