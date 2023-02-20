Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Semifinals, Final: Teams, Venue, Fixtures, When to Watch, Live Stream

The Santosh Trophy 2022-23 final round came to an end on Monday, 20th February after days of upsets and brilliant performances by the states. Some of the mainstays of the tournament including Kerala and West Bengal were knocked out, and failed to make it to the semi-finals.

For the first time in the history of the competition, the semi-finals and the final will take place on foreign land. The four teams will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and fight it out to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Teams

The four states which will be participating in the semi-finals of the Santosh Trophy 2022-23 in Riyadh are:

Punjab Karnataka Services Meghalaya

While it is Punjab amongst the aforementioned four teams who have had the most appearances in the final of the Santosh Trophy (16) and titles (8), it is noteworthy to mention how Meghalaya are very well in the running to clinch their first-ever Santosh trophy.

Venue

It's a first that the semis and final of this tournament of more than 80-years-old will be taking place outside of Indian soil. Last year, the final between West Bengal and Kerala took place in Malappuram, Kerala, which saw the hosts win it.

This time, the remaining matches will be played at the King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fixtures

Punjab v/s Meghalaya- 1st March, 2023 (Semi-Final 1)

Karnataka v/s Services- 1st March, 2023 (Semi-Final 2)

Third place match: Loser Semi-Final 1 v/s Loser Semi-Final 2- 4th March, 2023

Final: Winner Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner Semi-Final 2- 4th March, 2023

When to Watch?

According to FanCode's website:

Semi-Final 1: 5:30pm IST

Semi-Final 2: 9pm IST

Third-place match: 6pm IST

Live Stream

The matches will be live streamed on Fan Code. The Indian Football Team's YouTube channel might also live stream the matches, as they did for the final round fixtures.