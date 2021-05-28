ISL: Sanson Pereira extends his stay with FC Goa

As reported by The Times of India, FC Goa left-back Sanson Pereira has inked a new three-year deal with the club after an impressive, albeit stop-start first season in the Indian Super League (ISL).



The 23-year-old defender had joined the Gaurs on an initial two-year contract following his superlative displays for Salgaocar FC in the Goa Professional League. His debut came about almost immediately as he replaced an injured Saviour Gama for his side's opening game against Bengaluru FC which ended as a frantic 2-2 draw.

A dependable full-back who can run up and down the pitch for the entire 90 minutes, Sanson impressed every time he was given an opportunity in the league. However, Saviour Gama's form meant that he could only manage four starts in the ISL. Despite that, he managed to impress head coach Juan Ferrando in training and get the nod ahead of Saviour in the AFC Champions League, playing in all six games.