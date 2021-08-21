Football: Sandesh Jhingan diagnosed with injury soon after joining HNK Sibenik

Less than 30 hours before their match against Rijeka FC, HNK Sibenik head coach Mario Rosas has revealed that newly signed Sandesh Jhingan is injured.

In a press conference, Rosas confirmed that the Indian defender and Haitian Christopher Attys, who is on loan from Inter Milan, are both out of contention and are not ready to take the pitch yet.

Seems that Jhingan suffered a bad injury on his first training at HNK Šibenik, just days after his signing attracted huge interest from fans in India.



Coach Mario Rosas had confirmed Sandesh got an MRI scan, also stating that "doctors have different opinions on his injury". https://t.co/9lQrEpjunY — Juraj Vrdoljak (@JurajVrdoljak) August 21, 2021

The coach was quoted saying, "Sandesh did an MRI, the doctors' opinions are different. According to some, he might be able to continue training next week, but we'll see, hopefully it's nothing serious."



This comes barely three days after Jhingan joined the Croatian club amidst much fanfare. It can also be confirmed that he, along with Attys, is yet to be registered.

It is still not clear if this is a recurrence of his previous issues or is a new problem. Watch this space for more.