Sahil Tavora all set to join Punjab FC from Hyderabad FC

Sahil Tavora is all set to make a move to Punjab FC on a short-term loan deal, on the deadline dst. This marks the fifth significant departure from Hyderabad FC during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old midfielder, hailing from Goa, brings a wealth of experience to Punjab FC. Tavora played a pivotal role in Hyderabad FC's triumphant ISL title campaign and left a lasting impact by scoring the crucial equalizer in the 2021-22 final against Kerala Blasters.

This transfer not only bolsters Punjab FC's midfield but also adds another Indian talent to their roster. Tavora becomes the fourth Indian player to join the ranks of the recently promoted side, showcasing Punjab FC's commitment to building a formidable squad for the second phase of the league.

