Sahal Abdul Samad announces collaboration with Predator Energy

Indian international and Kerala Blasters professional football player Sahal Abdul Samad has announced a new collaboration with global energy drink company, Predator Energy, becoming their official India brand ambassador.





Sahal with the energy drink

As part of the ambassador deal, the partnership will provide Predator Energy with the opportunity to promote its brands across Sahal's social channels and engage with his fanbase.

As part of the deal, the Predator Energy brand, which is available in more than 25 countries will be permitted to use Sahal's image in its advertising and point-of-sale across its sales network in India.



To launch the collaboration, Sahal will feature in a number of special videos to demonstrate the Predator Energy brand values of strength, endurance and courage.



Speaking of the collaboration, Sahal said "I am super excited about this new partnership and look forward to working with Predator Energy as we strive to achieve our goals together across India."



Sahal's agent, Baljit Rihal of Inventive Sports, said: "We are delighted to have connected Sahal, a leading name in Indian Football, with Predator Energy. The brand's promotion of strength, endurance and courage, are values that Sahal himself embodies and this collaboration is a perfect fit. We are all looking forward to seeing the promotional activities involving Sahal and Predator Energy over India in the coming months".