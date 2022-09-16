SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India misses final for the first time

Ever since the birth of the SAFF Women's Championship in 2010, India made it a point to clinch the title every single time. This year, however, the competition will see a new champion in its history.

Nepal defeat India to reach SAFF Women's Championship 2022 Final.



Full time

NEPAL 1-0 INDIA — All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) September 16, 2022

Defending champions India were knocked out of the 2022 edition after a strong Nepal side doled out a narrow 1-0 defeat to Suren Chettri's team. It was Rashmi Kumari's calmly taken goal right at the stroke of half time that was the difference.



On the other hand, Nepal has reached the final of the competition for 5th time and will have to face an in-form Bangladesh side in the hopes of claiming their first ever SAFF title.