CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE action from SAFF U-20 Championship where India takes on Bangladesh.

India U-20 Team
X

Coach Venkatesh will want his team to win the first game today. (Credits- Indian Football Twitter)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-07-27T15:41:55+05:30

The 4th edition of the SAFF U-20 Championship is underway in Bhubaneshwar where five teams, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India, will battle it out to claim the prestigious title.

India plays their first game against Bangladesh today from 4:00 PM IST.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Live Updates

Football Indian Football Indian Football Team Indian Arrows 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X