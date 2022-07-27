Football
SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Bangladesh- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow all the LIVE action from SAFF U-20 Championship where India takes on Bangladesh.
The 4th edition of the SAFF U-20 Championship is underway in Bhubaneshwar where five teams, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India, will battle it out to claim the prestigious title.
India plays their first game against Bangladesh today from 4:00 PM IST.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2022 10:11 AM GMT
Did You Know?
Substitutes Shubho Paul and Himanshu Jangra have become global names in the world of youth football.
While Shubho Paul was chosen to be a part of the Bayern Munich U-19 World squad, Jangra was in The Guardian's 'Next Generation 2021: 60 of the best young talents in world football', published last year.
Hoping to watch them both come on at some point in the match!
- 27 July 2022 10:04 AM GMT
Gurkirat Singh, who play for ISL outfit Mumbai City FC, starts today, and will hope to make an impact on the game.
- 27 July 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Here's the Indian Line up!
The Indian team looks like this for their outing against Bangladesh, with defender Bikash Yumnam taking on the captain's arm band.
- 27 July 2022 9:50 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE Blog!
While Indian Football goes through a rough patch, it is time to cheer on the young lads of the U-20 team who will be taking on Bangladesh on their opening fixture of the SAFF U-20 Championships 2022.
Line ups will be in shortly!