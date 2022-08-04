SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Bangladesh- Final, Preview, When to Watch, Where to Watch

The Indian U-20 team have got the perfect opportunity to defend their SAFF title as they face an invincible Bangladesh in the summit match. The latter has advanced to the finals without losing a single game, while the former lost their first, and that too at the hands of Bangladesh itself.

𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘀



Will India claim the trophy or will Bangladesh take it home?



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 & 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐫 for the teams as they tackle each other in the final of the #SAFFU20 Championship at #KalingaStadium, tomorrow.



Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KjFVI6y4q5 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 4, 2022

Preview



After that initial 2-1 defeat to them, India performed like defending champions and won all their remaining matches. They struck their best form when they scored eight past a then-formidable Nepal. Even in their last match, it was the sheer persistence in attack which led to India's solitary goal towards the fag end which confirmed their berth in the final.

Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "We need to make sure that we are not overwhelmed. We need to get out there and play our game, and win the match," stated Venkatesh. "Bangladesh are a good side, and they have shown just as much in our first game. We did struggle a bit in our first match, but we have found our footing and the boys are more confident now," ahead of their final.

On the other side, Bangladesh's coach Paul Smalley commented, "They played a very different game against Maldives than they did against us. We have reviewed all their matches and how they change their game, and we've prepared accordingly." "We very much understand how to expose their weaknesses, as much as they would be working on exposing ours. We wish them all the best for the game."

Both sides do not have dearth in attacking players. Bangladesh's Mirajul Islam is leading the goal-scoring charts in the competition with four, same as India's Parthib Gogoi and Gurkirat Singh.

Unfortunately, India will be without Gogoi in the final as he received a last-minute red card in their match against Maldives. Bangaldesh too will be without a player in Shahidul Isam.

When to Watch?

The final will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar on 5th August, at 7 pm IST.

Where to Watch?

You can watch all the LIVE action on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel or on the Eleven Sports Platform.

