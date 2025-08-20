Football
SAFF U-17 Women’s C'ship 2025 Highlights: India beat Nepal 7-0 in opener-Blog, Updates
Catch all the highlights action of SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 opening fixture India vs Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.
SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 Highlights: A commanding performance from the Indian women's football team sees them start their campaign with a 5-0 win against Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Wednesday.
Abhista Basnett (16', 41'), Nira Chanu Longjam (25', 56'), Anushka Kumari (33', 62'), Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) scored for India.
India will next play Bangladesh on August 22 and hosts Bhutan on August 24.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 20 Aug 2025 11:11 AM GMT
- 20 Aug 2025 11:09 AM GMT
Fulltime: India 7-0 Nepal
India were off to a perfect start against Nepal in opening fixture, winning 7-0.
The young lionesses scored as many as five goals in just the first half.
Abhista Basnett (16', 41'), Nira Chanu Longjam (25', 56'), Anushka Kumari (33', 62'), Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) were the goal scorers for India.
India will now take on Bangladesh on August 22.
Final Score: India 7-0 Nepal
- 20 Aug 2025 10:24 AM GMT
GOALLLL! India 7-0 Nepal
Anushka Kumari does it again. Scored the second goal of the match.
- 20 Aug 2025 10:18 AM GMT
56' Nira Longjam makes it India 6-0 Nepal
Anusha plotted it and Nira Longjam converted.
- 20 Aug 2025 10:06 AM GMT
And we're back!
The second half action begins.
- 20 Aug 2025 9:52 AM GMT
Half Time! India 5-0 Nepal
Stay tuned for the action from second half!
- 20 Aug 2025 9:52 AM GMT
India 5-0 Nepal
Extra minutes were added at the end of the first half. And India made the most of it, earning a corner in the dying moments. Amid the chaos in the box, captain Julan Nongmaithem stepped up and found the back of the net with a composed finish.
India closes the first half in dominant fashion, leading 5-0. What a performance so far!
- 20 Aug 2025 9:44 AM GMT
41' GOAL! India 4-0 Nepal
Abhista Basnett scores! Abhista collected a pass from Nepal player and charged. The Nepalese goalkeeper steeped forward but the Indian was quick to send the ball in net.
- 20 Aug 2025 9:37 AM GMT
GOALLLL! India 3-0 Nepal
Anushka Kumari converts. She overcomes the Nepalese goalkeeper to score the third goal.