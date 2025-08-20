Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U-17 Women’s C'ship 2025 Highlights: India beat Nepal 7-0 in opener-Blog, Updates

Catch all the highlights action of SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 opening fixture India vs Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Indian women football team, SAFF
X

Indian women team with coach Joakim Alexandersson. (Photo credit: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Aug 2025 11:14 AM GMT

SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 Highlights: A commanding performance from the Indian women's football team sees them start their campaign with a 5-0 win against Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Wednesday.

Abhista Basnett (16', 41'), Nira Chanu Longjam (25', 56'), Anushka Kumari (33', 62'), Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) scored for India.

India will next play Bangladesh on August 22 and hosts Bhutan on August 24.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2025-08-20 08:26:02
>Load More
FootballIndian FootballIndian Womens Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick