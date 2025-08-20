SAFF U-17 Women’s C'ship 2025 Highlights: India beat Nepal 7-0 in opener-Blog, Updates

SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025 Highlights: A commanding performance from the Indian women's football team sees them start their campaign with a 5-0 win against Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Wednesday.

Abhista Basnett (16', 41'), Nira Chanu Longjam (25', 56'), Anushka Kumari (33', 62'), Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) scored for India.

India will next play Bangladesh on August 22 and hosts Bhutan on August 24.

Highlights: