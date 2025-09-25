Football
SAFF U17 Championship LIVE: India Blue Colts eye final spot vs Nepal - Updates, scores
Follow live updates of the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final as India U17 face Nepal at the Racecourse International Stadium.
The knockout stage of the SAFF U17 Championship takes centre stage as India U17 face Nepal in the semi-finals at the Racecourse International Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.
The Blue Colts enter the last-four clash in red-hot form, having topped Group B with a perfect record of nine points from three matches.
India began their campaign with a commanding 6-0 victory over Maldives, followed by a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bhutan.
They sealed first place with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan.
Nepal, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with three points from two matches. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over hosts Sri Lanka but suffered a 0-4 defeat to Bangladesh in their second outing.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2025 2:01 PM GMT
Kick-off!
The semi-final is underway at the Racecourse International Stadium. The Blue Colts attack from left to right in their blue kits, while Nepal line up in red, looking to challenge early.
India 0-0 Nepal
- 25 Sep 2025 1:44 PM GMT
Squad news!
India U-17
Starting XI: Manash Jyoti Baruah, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Maldino Singh Yunam, Indra Rana Magar, Shubham Poonia, Thonggoumang Touthang, Kamgouhao Doungel, Rahan Ahmed, Dallalmun Gangte, Md Aiman Bin None, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam
Substitutes: Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Lawamsangzuala None, Azlan Shah Kh, Lesvin Rebelo, Aazim Parveez Najar, Abrar Ali Baba, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Rajrup Sarkar, Maroof Shafi
Nepal U-17
Starting XI: Ram Bahadur Bohara, Prasanta Moktan, Anmol Karki, Sushan Thapa Magar, Digbijay Shahi, Ram Thami, Pratis Thapa Magar, Samir Kumar, Bhuban Kami, Krishta Bhandari, Nischal Magar
Substitutes: Bishesh Baniya, Anoj Khadka, Dipen Karki, Dhiraj Rawal, Mausam Rokaya, Rohit Shrestha, Bhupesh Lama, Nasib Hemjan, Sujan Syangtang, Prasanta Menyangbo, Pemba Nurbu Bhote, Nis Kumar Shrestha
- 25 Sep 2025 1:29 PM GMT
Hello & welcome to the LIVE Blog!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final between India U17 and Nepal at the Racecourse International Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:30 IST, and we’ll bring you every key moment—goals, big chances, and match updates—as the Blue Colts fight for a place in the final.
Stay tuned for live scores.