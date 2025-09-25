SAFF U17 Championship LIVE: India Blue Colts eye final spot vs Nepal - Updates, scores

The knockout stage of the SAFF U17 Championship takes centre stage as India U17 face Nepal in the semi-finals at the Racecourse International Stadium on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

The Blue Colts enter the last-four clash in red-hot form, having topped Group B with a perfect record of nine points from three matches.

India began their campaign with a commanding 6-0 victory over Maldives, followed by a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bhutan.

They sealed first place with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Nepal, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with three points from two matches. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over hosts Sri Lanka but suffered a 0-4 defeat to Bangladesh in their second outing.

