Football
SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: Bhutan v/s India- Updates, Scores, Results, Live Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around India's first match in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2022 right here.
India will begin its title defense against Bhutan in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2022. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates around the fixture.
Live Updates
- 5 Sep 2022 10:25 AM GMT
India scores its second!
Its Gangte again!
- 5 Sep 2022 10:11 AM GMT
SO CLOSE!
Another cross comes in the left flank but goes past all the blue shirts in the end.
- 5 Sep 2022 10:10 AM GMT
GOALLLL FOR INDIA!!!
It's number 9 Thanglalsoun Gangte who slots it in on the volley via a beautiful cross from the right flank.
Bhutan 0-1 India
