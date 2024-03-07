SAFF U16 C'Ship: India women thrashed Nepal in final group match- HIGHLIGHTS

India women team takes on host Nepal in a very important final group game fixture at SAFF U16 Women's Championship on Thursday.

India humbled the hosts Nepal in this match with a massive 10-0 win to book a place in the final of the SAFF U16 Championship 2024. Pearl fernandes and Gurleen Kaur scores the two goals each for the team.

They will face Bangladesh in the final of the competition on 9th March.

With the U19s jointly winning the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Bangladesh earlier this month, it has only fuelled the Young Tigresses even more to get the U16 title home as well.

As it Happened:

