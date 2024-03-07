Football
SAFF U16 C'Ship: India women thrashed Nepal in final group match- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian U16 women's team thrashed host Nepal in the final group stage clash of SAFF U16 Championship.
India women team takes on host Nepal in a very important final group game fixture at SAFF U16 Women's Championship on Thursday.
India humbled the hosts Nepal in this match with a massive 10-0 win to book a place in the final of the SAFF U16 Championship 2024. Pearl fernandes and Gurleen Kaur scores the two goals each for the team.
They will face Bangladesh in the final of the competition on 9th March.
With the U19s jointly winning the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Bangladesh earlier this month, it has only fuelled the Young Tigresses even more to get the U16 title home as well.
As it Happened:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2024 11:09 AM GMT
Full Time: India 10-0 Nepal U16
India humbled the hosts Nepal in their final group game with a massive 10-0 win to book a place in the final of the SAFF U16 Championship 2024. Pearl fernandes and Gurleen Kaur scores the two goals each for the team.
- 7 March 2024 10:55 AM GMT
79' Unmarked Rheanna Jacob takes the Indian goal count to double digit
India U16 10-0 Nepal U16
- 7 March 2024 10:49 AM GMT
75' A cross of Anushka from right wing goes behind the post
India U16 8-0 Nepal U16
- 7 March 2024 10:23 AM GMT
47' Seventh goal for India, This time a own goal from Nepal's defender
India U16 7-0 Nepal U16