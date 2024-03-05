Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

SAFF U16: India suffered 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian U16 women's team takes on Bangladesh in the second game of SAFF U16 C'ship.

SAFF U16: India suffered 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh- HIGHLIGHTS
X

India take an easy win over Bhutan in the opening fixture of SAFF u16 Championship

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 March 2024 11:31 AM GMT

India suffered their first defeat of the campaign after conceding two goals in the dying minutes but will be looking to bounce back against Nepal on 7th march to book a place in the final.

Anushka kumari who scores the only goal of the match for India was the player of the match for India. This is also her fourth goal of the tournament after a hattrick against Bhutan.

It's the first time the tournament is being held by SAFF for the U16s. India have won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.

With the U19s jointly winning the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Bangladesh earlier this month, it has only fuelled the Young Tigresses even more to get the U16 title home as well.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2024-03-05 08:30:52
>Load More
FootballIndian Womens Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X