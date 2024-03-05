Football
SAFF U16: India suffered 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian U16 women's team takes on Bangladesh in the second game of SAFF U16 C'ship.
India suffered their first defeat of the campaign after conceding two goals in the dying minutes but will be looking to bounce back against Nepal on 7th march to book a place in the final.
Anushka kumari who scores the only goal of the match for India was the player of the match for India. This is also her fourth goal of the tournament after a hattrick against Bhutan.
It's the first time the tournament is being held by SAFF for the U16s. India have won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.
With the U19s jointly winning the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Bangladesh earlier this month, it has only fuelled the Young Tigresses even more to get the U16 title home as well.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 5 March 2024 11:15 AM GMT
That's it from our coverage from the match
- 5 March 2024 11:06 AM GMT
Full time: India U16 1-3 Bangladesh U16
India finds the equalizer after a beautiful cross cum shot from Anuska but two late goals from Bangladesh destroyed Indian hopes of winning a point from the match.
- 5 March 2024 11:03 AM GMT
90' Bangladesh is fully dominating the last five minutes, 3 minutes to be added on
India U16 1-3 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 11:01 AM GMT
89' Bangladesh scores the third goal, on a corner, a potential winner
India U16 1-3 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:58 AM GMT
85' India is desperately trying for that equaliser in a game which they domaintes
India U16 1-2 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:52 AM GMT
79' Bangladesh is up front with a goal against the game of play, after defensive error
India U16 1-2 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:50 AM GMT
77' India tries to find a winner but good defending from Bangladesh
India U16 1-1 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:45 AM GMT
72' A good opportunity for Anushka to score a brace but she goes wide of the post
India U16 1-1 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:40 AM GMT
65' A very good save from India goalkeeper Surajmuni to keep the scoreline level
India U16 1-1 Bangladesh U16
- 5 March 2024 10:33 AM GMT
60' India is high on confidence after the equaliser, found few more shots on goal
India U16 1-1 Bangladesh U16