SAFF U16: India suffered 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh- HIGHLIGHTS

India suffered their first defeat of the campaign after conceding two goals in the dying minutes but will be looking to bounce back against Nepal on 7th march to book a place in the final.

Anushka kumari who scores the only goal of the match for India was the player of the match for India. This is also her fourth goal of the tournament after a hattrick against Bhutan.

It's the first time the tournament is being held by SAFF for the U16s. India have won the SAFF U15 Women's Championship twice in 2018 and 2019.

With the U19s jointly winning the SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Bangladesh earlier this month, it has only fuelled the Young Tigresses even more to get the U16 title home as well.

As it happened: