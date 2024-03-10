SAFF U-16 Women's C'ship final LIVE: India 1-0 Bangladesh- Updates, Scores, Blog

For the seventh time in women's SAFF history, India and Bangladesh will meet in a final, battling for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024 trophy today, at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur at 14:45 IST.

On the previous six occasions, India have won the title thrice (senior in 2016, U15 in 2018 and 2019), Bangladesh have emerged champions twice (U15 in 2017 and U19 in 2021), while the latest meeting as recently as 30 days ago in the U19 final, ended with the trophy being shared in Dhaka.

LIVE Updates: