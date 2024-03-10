Football
SAFF U-16 Women's C'ship final LIVE: India 1-0 Bangladesh- Updates, Scores, Blog
Anushka takes the lead for India in the fourth minute. Get all the LIVE updates here.
For the seventh time in women's SAFF history, India and Bangladesh will meet in a final, battling for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024 trophy today, at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur at 14:45 IST.
On the previous six occasions, India have won the title thrice (senior in 2016, U15 in 2018 and 2019), Bangladesh have emerged champions twice (U15 in 2017 and U19 in 2021), while the latest meeting as recently as 30 days ago in the U19 final, ended with the trophy being shared in Dhaka.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 10 March 2024 9:30 AM GMT
12' Chance for India!
Pearl Fernandes with a chance to double the lead for India but the shot goes over the bar.
- 10 March 2024 9:21 AM GMT
4' GOOOAAALLLLLLL!!!
India takes the lead in the fourth minute!
An incredible defense-splitting, line-breaking pass sets up a brilliant run from Anushka, who confidently slots the ball into the net! The crowd goes wild as India strikes first in the final!
- 10 March 2024 9:16 AM GMT
Kick off!
India, clad in blue, begins the match playing from right to left. The early moments see India awarded a corner, but unfortunately, they are unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
- 10 March 2024 8:34 AM GMT
Battle of titans!
India and Bangladesh have been the most successful nations in women's football.
- 10 March 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Hello & Welcome!
SAFF U16 Women's Championship Final: India vs. Bangladesh
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the electrifying final match between India and Bangladesh!
Stay tuned for live updates and commentary as the action unfolds on the pitch!