Football
SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023 LIVE: India v/s Nepal- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India faces Nepal in their next encounter in the SAFF U20 Women's Championship 2023.
After a 12-0 rout against Bhutan and a strong 0-0 draw against Bangladesh, India play their final round-robin match in the SAFF U20 Women's Championship 2023 against Nepal.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
- 7 Feb 2023 10:26 AM GMT
69'- NEPAL TAKES THE LEAD!!!
The skipper places it well in the bottom left corner as Anshika just goes beyond the reach.
IND 1-2 NEP
- 7 Feb 2023 10:25 AM GMT
68'- PENALTY FOR NEPAL
Skipper Preeti Rai to take it.
- 7 Feb 2023 10:20 AM GMT
63'- Scales still balanced
Both sides are looking to get the lead.
- 7 Feb 2023 10:06 AM GMT
48'- NEPAL EQUALISES
What a howler from the Indian goalie as she fails to clear the ball and a Nepali forward slots it in!
IND 1-1 NEP
- 7 Feb 2023 9:48 AM GMT
HALF TIME
India has one foot in the final as they go into the half time with a one-goal lead.
IND 1-0 NEP
- 7 Feb 2023 9:38 AM GMT
38'- First change for India
Nitu Linda comes off for Tania Kanti.
- 7 Feb 2023 9:31 AM GMT
30'- Nepal pushing for equaliser
The girls in red are now pushing to get a goal in before the end of the first half, but India standing their ground well.
- 7 Feb 2023 9:23 AM GMT
21'- GOALLL FOR INDIA
Sumati Kumari crosses it to Apurna Narzary inside the box who taps it in!
IND 1-0 NEP