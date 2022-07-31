Bg

Football

SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Nepal- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Get all your LIVE updates on India's tough test against Nepal at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022 right here.

Indian U-20 team preparing for SAFF Championship 2022. (Source: AIFF)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-07-31T19:33:45+05:30

India will be facing their toughest test yet as they are up against in form Nepal tonight in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022. After a narrow defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their first match, India doled out a convincing 4-0 defeat to Sri Lanka.

The boys in blue will be looking to continue the momentum against second in the table Nepal, who have won against Sri Lanka and Maldives with 3-0 and 4-0 score lines respectively.

Can India get their second win on the trot? Stay tuned as all the LIVE action unfolds!

Live Updates

Indian Football Indian Arrows Indian foobtall Indian Football Team 
