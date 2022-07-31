Football
SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Nepal- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Get all your LIVE updates on India's tough test against Nepal at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022 right here.
India will be facing their toughest test yet as they are up against in form Nepal tonight in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022. After a narrow defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their first match, India doled out a convincing 4-0 defeat to Sri Lanka.
The boys in blue will be looking to continue the momentum against second in the table Nepal, who have won against Sri Lanka and Maldives with 3-0 and 4-0 score lines respectively.
Can India get their second win on the trot? Stay tuned as all the LIVE action unfolds!
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 2:03 PM GMT
32'- INDIA TAKES THE LEAD
A clumsy Ishwar Gurung, the Nepal goalie, couldn't swat the ball and an aware Taison Loitoingbam heads the ball in comfortably.
India 1-0 Nepal
- 31 July 2022 1:58 PM GMT
28'- Nepal slowly getting their mojo
Slowly but steadliy, Nepal are finding their rhythm and attacking the Indian box in moments.
- 31 July 2022 1:49 PM GMT
18'- Pass too much for Gogoi
Another Jangra through ball had a tad too much for Gogoi to slot it home.
- 31 July 2022 1:43 PM GMT
12'- India finding the crosses
The boys in grey have been able to attack from both flanks but unable to find a pair of boots inside the opposition box.