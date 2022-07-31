SAFF U-20 Championship 2022: India v/s Nepal- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

India will be facing their toughest test yet as they are up against in form Nepal tonight in the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022. After a narrow defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their first match, India doled out a convincing 4-0 defeat to Sri Lanka.

The boys in blue will be looking to continue the momentum against second in the table Nepal, who have won against Sri Lanka and Maldives with 3-0 and 4-0 score lines respectively.

Can India get their second win on the trot? Stay tuned as all the LIVE action unfolds!